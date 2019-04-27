UP Board Result 2019 Class 10 toppers: Kanpur's Gautam Raghuvanshi tops with 97.17% as Uttar Pradesh board declares results; Shivam secures second spot with 97%

UP Board 10th Result 2019 Declared | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the 2019 results of the Class 10 exams on Satuday, 27 April. Gautam Raghuvanshi from the Kanpur district topped the UPMSP Class 10 exams with 97.17 percent.

Shivam secured second spot with 97 percent marks, while Tanuja Vishwakarma secured the third position with 96.83 percent marks.

In 2018, a total of 66.37 lakh students registered for the UP Board exams. These include 36,55,691 for class 10 exams and 29,81,327 students for class 12. However, a record total of 11,28,250 students had not appeared for the board exams.

Students can enter their roll number in the box below, select their class and hit submit to check their scores.

In Hardoi, 11,141 students — 3,065 of high school and 8,076 of intermediate — were absent in Azamgarh 8,842 students — 6,754 of intermediate — were absent, Jaunpur 6,330 students — 4,516 of intermediate — and Gonda 6299 students — 4376 of intermediate — did not appear for the exams.

Anjali Varma from Allahabad had topped the Class 10 exam with 96.33 percent. For the academic year 2016-2017, about 34,04,571 students had registered for the UPMSP Class 10 exam and the overall pass percentage was 81.60 percent.

This year, the overall pass percentage is 80.07 percent. A total of 31,95,603 candidates appeared for Class 10 exam and 26,11,319 for Class 12 exam in 2019.

In 2018, the pass percentage was 75.16 percent.

The UPMSP Class 10 exam was conducted between 7 February to 28 February. Students can check their scores on the official website — upmsp.edu.in.

Results are also available on websites — upresults.nic.in and examresults.net.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.