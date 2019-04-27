UP Board Result 2019 Class 10 declared: UPMSP declares Uttar Pradesh board Class 10 scores; alternative websites, SMS services to check results

UP Board Result 2019 Class 10 declared | The results of the Class 10 Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) exams have been declared. Candidates who appeared for the UPMSP Class 10 board exams can check their scores on the official website — upmsp.edu.in.

Given the large volume of candidates likely to check their results on the official website, it faces the risk of crashing.

But students must not panic. While any temporary glitch on the official website is being fixed, candidates can opt for alternative methods to check their Class 10 results.

Here are alternative ways to check UP board Class 10 2019 results:

Check results with Firstpost

Students can enter their roll number in the box below, select their class and hit submit to check their scores.

Alternative websites:

1. upresults.nic.in

2. upmspresults.up.nic

3. results.gov.in

2. examresults.net

SMS services:

Apart from the alternative websites, students can also check their results via SMS services. To check your UP board Class 10 score, type "UP10<space>Roll Number" and send it to 56263.

This year, 31,95,603 candidates registered for Class 10 exam, which were conducted between 7 February to 28 February.

