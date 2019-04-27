UP Board 12th Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh board to declare Class 12 scores today on official website upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 12th Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the 2019 results of the Class 12 or HSC or Intermediate board exams on Saturday, 27 April on its official website — upmsp.edu.in.

Steps to check your results of UP board Class 12 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website: upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link given for details on class 10 results.

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: Download your results and keep a printout for future reference.

*Step 6: Alternatively, bookmark or follow this link to check UP board result 2019 for Class 12 online.

Over 30 lakh students registered for the 2019 intermediate exams, which was held from 7 February to 2 March. To prevent cheating and other malpractices, the UP board, from this year, made Aadhaar card mandatory for students.

A Special Task Force team was deployed to ensure that there were no instances of cheating and to curb the activities of the "copying mafia".

A total of 5,89,622 candidates had registered for Class 12 and Class 10 exams, of which 6,69,860 students skipped the boards, as per the official data. Last year, 26.54 lakh students, including 1.79 lakh private examinees registered for the Inter exams out of which 11 lakh were absent in exams.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.