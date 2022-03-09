UP Board exams 2022: Class 10,12 date sheet released by UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in

According to the official notice, the Class 10 and 12 exams would begin from 24 March for all students and will continue till 12 April

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) or UP Board has released the timetable for the high school and intermediate examination 2022.

According to the official notice, the Class 10 and 12 exams would begin from 24 March for all students and will continue till 12 April. The exams are to be conducted in offline mode for both Classes 10 and 12.

Here’s how to check the exams schedule:

Visit UPMSP’s official website at upmsp.edu.in

Scroll down the homepage and go to the 'Important notice and download section' on the page

Click on the High School and Intermediate Examination 2022 Time Table link

The Class 10 and 12 exam schedule will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the UP Board Classes 10 and12 exam date sheet

Here’s the direct link to UP Board Class 10, 12 exam 2022 date sheet.

The first paper for high school students would be Hindi, while for Intermediate candidates, Defence Studies and the Hindi/General Hindi exams would be held on the first day. The final paper for Class 10 students is Mathematics on 12 April. For Intermediate candidates, the last paper is Civics.

The papers would be held in two shifts of three hours and 15 minutes each. The first shift will be held from 8 to 11.15 am, while the second shift will be conducted from 2 to 5.15 pm.

As per a Hindustan Times report, a total of 51,92,689 students have registered to appear in Class 10 and Class 12 UP Board exam 2022. While 27,81,654 candidates have registered for the high school examination a total of 24,11,035 students have registered to appear in the intermediate exam.

As per reports, the UPMSP has set up over 8,000 exam centres across the state for the smooth conduct of all the papers. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UPMSP did not conduct the high school and intermediate exams in 2021.

For more information regarding the exam schedule and other details, students are advised to visit the official website of UPMSP - upmsp.edu.in.

