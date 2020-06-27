UP Board Class 12th Results 2020 LIVE Updates: UPMSP announced scores of Class 12 exams on upresults.nic.in; steps to check score via SMS

UP Board Class 12th Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Students can check their Uttar Pradesh Board result 2020 on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in - or through SMS and alternative websites

The Uttar Pradesh board declared Class 12 results on its official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in. The results were declared through a press conference held at Lucknow's Lok Kalyan Bhawan at 12 pm.

Class 12 students will be able to access results on their mobiles via SMS by typing UP12<ROLLNUMBER> and sending the message to 56263.

25,86,339 students appeared for the inter exams, which were held from 18 February till 6 March.

Moreover, the exams were conducted within a record 15 days across 7,783 centres in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh board used 1.91 lakh CCTVs to ensure that unfair means are not used to pass the Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

Additionally, 2.82 crore copies were evaluated for the academic year 2019-20 for Classes 10 and 12, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma announced at a press conference.

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, digital marksheets will be provided to students who appeared for the board exams.

Toll-free helpline numbers 1800-180-5310 and 1800-180-5312 have been activated to answer students' queries. The helpline numbers remain active from 8 am to 8 pm.

How to check UP Class 12 Results 2020 on examresults.net

UP Board Class 12th Results 2020 LATEST Updates | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, announced the results of its Class 12 board exams today (Saturday, 27 June) at 12 pm.

Students can check their Uttar Pradesh Board result 2020 on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

How to check UP Class 12 result 2020

Step 1: Visit the websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads UP Board Result 2020 Class 12

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other login in credentials

Step 4: Press enter and your result with subject wise score will be displayed on your screen.

Candidates can also check Class 12 scores on Firstpost by adding log-in details in the following widget:

According to a report by ABPLive.com, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the secondary education portfolio, will be present at the press conference scheduled to be held at Lucknow's Lok Kalyan Bhawan. This is a departure from trend as usually the UP Board results were announced from the UPMSP headquarters in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad.

A report by NDTV mentioned that though the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2020 were concluded on 6 March, the evaluation of answer sheet and the results are delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown imposed by the Government of India to restrict the spread of the virus.

According to a report by The Indian Express, more than 59.6 lakh students have appeared for their UP Board inter and matric exam 2020.

The report further mentioned that as per the rules issued by the board, students will have to secure a minimum of 35 percent marks to pass a subject examination.

If a student is not able to pass the exam, he/she will be given a chance to appear for compartment test. The dates of the UP Board compartment exams will be announced after the results are declared.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already promoted students of classes 1 to 8 of all government schools without examination in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

