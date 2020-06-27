UP Board Class 10 Result 2020 toppers: Baghpat girl Ria Jain tops UPMSP matric exam with 96.67%, says used to study 14-15 hrs per day

UP Board Class 10 Result 2020 toppers: Abhimanyu Verma from Barabanki who scored 95.83 percent was ranked second while Yogesh Pratap Singh also from Barbanki secured third position with 95.33% in the UP Board Class 10 examination

UP Board Class 10 Result 2020 toppers: Ria Jain, from Shri Ram SM Inter College in Baraut (Baghpat) has topped the UP Board Class 10 Examination 2020 with 96.67 percent, while the second position was secured by Abhimanyu Verma from Barabanki after registering 95.83 percent. He is from Shri Sai Inter College, Lakhpeda Bagh in Barabanki.

Speaking to News18, Jain said that she used to study 14-15 hours per day.

Students can check their Uttar Pradesh Board result 2020 on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

The third position went to Yogesh Pratap Singh of Sadbhawana Inter College in Jeewal, Barbanki. Singh scored 95.33% marks in the UP Board Class 10 examination.

This year, the UP Board will be giving digital marksheets first due to a delay in printing marksheets because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the News18 report, students will have to submit an application with their respective school principals to receive the result in digital format.

The principal will be able to download the digitally signed marksheet and certificate and will duly sign it along with putting an official stamp of the college before giving it to the students, the report said.

In 2019, Gautam Raghuvanshi from Kanpur district had topped the UP Board Class 10 exams with 97.17 percent marks or by scoring 583 out of 600. In subsequent interviews, Raghuvanshi had revealed he wished to pursue engineering from IIT-Bombay and then clear the prestigious civil services exam to become an IAS officer.

Shivam from Barabanki had scored 97 percent marks to cinch the second rank while Tanuja Vishakarma from Barabanki scored the third rank with 96.83 percent marks in class 10 board exams.

In 2019, as many as 139 schools registered a pass percentage of less than 20 percent. Also, the pass percentage of government school students in high school examinations last year was 78.16 percent, while that of private institution students was 82.05 percent.