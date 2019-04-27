UP Board 2019 Class 10 Result Declared: UPMSP declares Uttar Pradesh board Class 10 results; scores are live on upresults.nic.in

UP Board 10th Result 2019 | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) board has declared the Class 10 exam results. Students can check their scores on the official website — upmsp.edu.in.

Steps to check your results of UP board Class 10 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website — upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link given for details on class 10 results

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button

Step 5: Download your results and keep a printout ready for future reference.

Students can enter their roll number in the box below, select their class and hit submit to check their scores.

Around 50 lakh students registered for the UP board examinations with 31,95,603 candidates appearing for Class 10 (matriculation) exams and 26,11,319 for Class 12 or HSC or Intermediate exams in 2019.

To prevent cheating and other malpractices, the UP Board, from this year, made Aadhar card mandatory for students. A team of the Special Task Force was reportedly deployed to ensure that there were no instances of cheating and to curb the activities of the "copying mafia".

A total of 5,89,622 candidates had registered for Class 12 and Class 10 exams, of which 6,69,860 students skipped the boards, as per the official data. Last year, 26.54 lakh students, including 1.79 lakh private examinees registered for the Inter exams out of which 11 lakh were absent in exams.

