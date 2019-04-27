UP Board 12th Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh board declares Class 12 scores; results are live on upresults.nic.in

UP Board 12th Result 2019: The results for the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 12 or HSC (intermediate) board exam have been declared. Candidates can check the official website for their scores — upmsp.edu.in.

Steps to check your results of UP board Class 12 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website: upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link given for details on class 10 results.

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: Download your results and keep a printout for future reference.

Over 30 lakh students registered for the 2019 intermediate exams, which was held from 7 February to 2 March. To prevent cheating and other malpractices, the UP board, from this year, made Aadhaar card mandatory for students.

A Special Task Force team was deployed to ensure that there were no instances of cheating and to curb the activities of the "copying mafia".

A total of 5,89,622 candidates had registered for Class 12 and Class 10 exams, of which 6,69,860 students skipped the boards, as per the official data. Last year, 26.54 lakh students, including 1.79 lakh private examinees registered for the Inter exams out of which 11 lakh were absent in exams.

