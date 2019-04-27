UP Board 12th Result 2019 toppers: Tanu Tomar tops exam with 97.83%; Bhagyashree Upadhyay holds second spot with 97.2%

UP Board Class 12 result 2019 Declared: Tanu Tomar has emerged the topper of the UP Board Class 12 exams with 97.83 percent. Bhagyashree Upadhyay got the second rank with 97.2 percent while Akanksha Shukla came in third with 94.80 percent.

The UP Board Class 12 exam result was declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on 27 April. This year, over 30 lakh students registered for the 2019 Intermediate examination, conducted by the UP board from 7 February to 2 March.

The UP Board Class 12 result was declared on the official website— upmsp.edu.in.

Steps to check the UP board Class 12 exam result:

Step 1 — Visit the official website: upmsp.edu.in

Step 2 — Click on the link given for details on Class 12 and 10 results

Step 3 — Enter the required details

Step 4 — Click on the 'Submit' button

Step 5 — Download your results and keep a printout for future reference.

Alternative websites to check UP board Class 12 exam results:

Students can also check their scores on:

1. upresults.nic.in

2. upmspresults.up.nic

3. results.gov.in

4. examresults.net

Apart from the alternative websites, students can also check their results via SMS services. To check your UP board Class 12 score, type "UP12<space>Roll Number" and send it to 56263.

In 2018, Rajnish Shukla of Fatehpur and Akash Maurya of Barabanki had topped the Class 12 board exams with 466 marks each, which came to 93.2 percent). Ananya Rai from Ghazipur came in second, scoring 92.6 percent.

The overall pass percentage has dropped by over 2 percent and was registered at 70.02 percent. Last year, the pass percentage for the UPMSP Class 12 exams was 72.43 percent. Girls had a pass percentage of 78.81 percent and boys, 72.27 percent. Several measures were taken to ensure good results. A team of the Special Task Force was reportedly deployed to ensure that there were no instances of cheating and to curb the activities of the "copying mafia".

