UP Board 12th Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh board to declare Class 12 scores today; alternative websites, SMS services to check results

UP Board 12th Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the results for the Class 12 exams today (Saturday, 27 April). Candidates who appeared for the UPMSP Class 12 exam can check their scores on the official website — upmsp.edu.in.

Given the large volume of candidates likely to check their results on the official website, it faces the risk of functioning slowly or crashing.

But candidates must not panic. While any temporary glitch on the official website is being fixed, candidates can opt for alternative methods to check their Class 12 results.

Here are alternative ways to check UP board Class 12 results of 2019:

Check results with Firstpost

Alternate websites:

1. upresults.nic.in

2. upmspresults.up.nic

3. results.gov.in

2. examresults.net

SMS services:

Apart from the alternative websites, students can also check their results via SMS services. To check your UP board Class 12 score, type "UP12<space>Roll Number" and send it to 56263.

Over 30 lakh students had registered for the 2019 intermediate examination, which were held from 7 February to 2 March.

