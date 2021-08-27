UP BEd JEE 2021: University of Lucknow declares joint entrance exam results at lkouniv.ac.in

The merit list has also been released by the university. The list was created on the basis of the marks obtained by candidates in the BEd JEE exam.

The University of Lucknow has put out the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2021 results. Candidates can now view their scorecards at the official website of the university - http://lkouniv.ac.in/.

The merit list has also been released by the university. The list was created on the basis of the marks obtained by candidates in the BEd JEE exam.

Steps to view the UP BEd JEE 2021 results:

• Visit the official website of the University of Lucknow - http://lkouniv.ac.in/

• Click on the link for the UP BEd JEE results that is displayed on the homepage

• Login using the required credentials

• The results will be displayed online. Save and take a printout for the future

Counselling for the selected candidates is expected to commence from 1 September. Applicants who have successfully passed the written test are eligible to appear for the counselling interview. The process will take place online. To participate in the counselling process, candidates would have to register themselves. They would have to complete the choice filling, check the seat allotment and submit the fee payment for the same.

The new session is expected to commence from 6 September this year.

The exam was conducted on 6 August this year, with over 5.2 lakh candidates appearing for the test. The paper was held at 1,475 centres across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Over 90 percent of the registered candidates had given the test.

https://www.firstpost.com/india/up-bed-jee-2021-results-to-be-declared-today-at-lkouniv-ac-in-here-are-the-details-9916991.html

The UP BEd JEE was held in two shifts, with the first one from 9 am to 12 pm. The second exam was held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The paper included questions based on General Knowledge, General Aptitude, Subject Ability and Language Aptitude.

The results will be accepted by 16 universities in the state, including Lucknow University, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bundelkhand University and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University.