UP BEd JEE 2021: Results to be declared today at lkouniv.ac.in; here are the details
Those who qualify for the written examination will be eligible for the counselling round or interview, which will begin from 1 September
The University of Lucknow will today, 27 August, announce the Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE Result 2021. Candidates, who appeared for the BEd Joint Entrance Examination, can check their results by visiting the official website of Lucknow University, lkouniv.ac.in, when the results are declared.
The entrance examination was conducted on 6 August this year and around 5,20,076 candidates appeared for it. The test took place in two shifts. The exam in the first shift was held from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm in the second shift.
Once the results are out, candidates can follow these steps to check UP BEd JEE Result 2021:
Step 1: Go to the official website - http://lkouniv.ac.in/
Step 2: Search and click on the BEd JEE exam 2021 link available on the homepage
Step 3: A new page will open where the UP BEd JEE Result 2021 link is available
Step 4: To avail results, candidates need to enter their login credentials correctly and click on submit
Step 5: Within a few seconds, the result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: First, check it properly and then download the page. One can also keep a hard copy for further reference
While checking the scorecard of UP JEE exam 2021, make sure that the information including name, marks obtained, examination name, authority signature and photograph of the applicant are clearly mentioned and printed.
Candidates should note that the counselling process will begin from 1 September onwards. Besides, those who qualify for the written examination will be eligible to appear for the counselling round or interview.
For detailed information related to counselling schedule, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website, http://lkouniv.ac.in/.
