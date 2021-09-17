UP BEd JEE 2021: Lucknow University to start counselling process from today; check lkouniv.ac.in

The counselling process, which will be conducted online, is open to all candidates who have qualified for the written test of the UP BEd JEE 2021

Lucknow University is scheduled to start the counselling process for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Exam (UP BEd JEE) 2021-23 from today, 17 September. Candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website of the Lucknow University at https://lkouniv.ac.in/.

Steps to register for the UP BEd JEE counselling:

― Go to the official website, https://lkouniv.ac.in/

― Click on the link for UP BEd JEE counselling that is given on the homepage

― Login to the website using your password and user-id

― Complete the application and submit the fee payment

― Press submit to finish the registration process

― Download and save a copy of the application form for the future

The counselling process, which will be conducted online, is open to all candidates who have qualified for the written test of the UP BEd JEE 2021.

The counselling process will be conducted in four phases by the university. The last date to register for the first round, which is open to candidates who have secured a rank between 1 and 75,000, is 20 September.

The process will go on till 8 October, including the allocation of leftover seats. All applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 5,750 for the counselling process. The amount is non-refundable and includes Rs 5,000 as advance college fee and Rs 750 as counselling charges.

Candidates are required to report to their allotted institutes after the seat allotment process is over. They would need to carry original and self-attested copies of certain documents such as the provisional allotment letter from Lucknow University, hall ticket application form and scorecard of UP BEd JEE 2021.

Applicants are also required to carry mark sheets of all exams up to the qualifying examination, proof of date of birth, photo identity proof, two passport size photographs and fee receipts.

The UP BEd JEE 2021 was held on 6 August, across 1,475 centres in the state. Over 5.2 lakh applicants appeared for the test, which was conducted for admission in 16 universities.