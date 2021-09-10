UP BEd JEE 2021: Counselling process to begin from 17 September; check details here

The registration for the first phase will begin from 17-20 September for ranks 1-75,000. The second round will be held for candidates who secured a rank between 75,001 and 2,00,000. The counselling will go on from 25 to 28 September

The counselling process for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Exam (UP BEd JEE) 2021-23 will be started by Lucknow University from 17 September. Aspirants can view the detailed schedule at the official website, https://lkouniv.ac.in/.

According to the official schedule, the counselling will be conducted in four phases, with the round one being the first counselling and round 2 would be pool counselling. The third round would be direct admission. The fourth and final round would be direct admission to minority seats.

The registration for the first phase will begin from 17-20 September and will be conducted for ranks 1-75,000. The second round will be held for candidates who secured a rank between 75,001 and 2,00,000. The counselling will go on from 25 to 28 September.

The third round of counselling will be held from 30 September to 3 October for aspirants who rank from 2,00,001 to 3,50,000. Similarly, the final round of counselling will be held from 5 to 8 October for the rest of the ranked applicants.

The process will be conducted online only. The counselling process is open to all candidates who had cleared the written test. Candidates have to register themselves at the official website, upload the required certificates and select their preferred colleges.

All candidates have to pay Rs 5,750 for the counselling process, which includes Rs 750 as counselling charges and Rs 5,000 as advance college fee. The amount is entirely non-refundable.

All candidates will have to report to their allotted colleges after the seat allotment process is finalised.

The UP BEd JEE 2021 was held on 6 August with over 5.2 lakh applicants appearing for the test. The paper was conducted across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh with over 1,475 centres. The test was conducted for admission into 16 universities including Lucknow University, Bundelkhand University, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University.