UP B.Ed. JEE 2020: Lucknow University to hold exam on 9 Aug; 4,31,904 candidates to appear
The joint entrance examination is held every year for admission to B.Ed. courses offered by 16 universities in Uttar Pradesh.
The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination of Bachelor in Education 2020 will be conducted on 9 August. UP B.Ed. JEE was earlier scheduled to be held on 8 April but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a report by NDTV, a total of 4,31,904 candidates will be taking the examination this year. Speaking about the preparation for the smooth conduct of the entrance examination, State Exam Coordinator Professor Amita Bajpai said that 19 nodal centres have been made in 73 districts of Uttar Pradesh.
No private college or school has been made an exam centre this year, the report quoted Bajpai as saying.
A report by Jagran said that the candidates who qualify the entrance examination will have to attend online counselling process for the seat allotment.
The entrance examination is conducted by Lucknow University. The varsity has said that the guidelines by the Central government for conducting examinations will be adhered to in order to ensure the safety of candidates.
The exam will be objective in nature and will have two papers. Paper one will have two sections -- General Knowledge and Hindi language. Both sections will have 50 questions each.
The second paper will also have two sections -- General Aptitude Test, and Subject Aptitude (Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture). Each section will have 50 questions.
The admit card of the UP B.Ed JEE 2020 is available on the website. Candidates can download their admit cards/hall tickets by entering their user id and password from https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1936/64585/login.html
