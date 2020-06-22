UP BEd JEE 2020 exam date: Rescheduled entrance test to be held on 29 July after COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement from April

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination of Bachelor in Education, or UPJEE BEd, has been rescheduled to 29 July. The examination has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report by the Times of India, the UPJEE BEd 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held on 8 April and was postponed to 22 April before being further deferred due to the rise of novel coronavirus cases in the country and the subsequent lockdown.

The Lucknow University, which will be conducting the examination, has also decided to increase the number of examination centres this year to ensure social distancing.

The report mentions that more than 4.5 lakh candidates will be taking UPJEE BEd examination this year.

"The government had directed to schedule the examination on any Sunday in July hence the administration has decided to hold the exam on 29 July. We had also given candidates to select new centres choices and can make corrections in old considering the pandemic situation. Around 1.10 lakh candidates have selected new centres,” the report quoted Lucknow University spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava as saying.

A report by NDTV mentions that candidates who have applied for the UPJEE BEd were given a chance to change their exam centres by 19 June.

The examination is held every year for admission to B.Ed. courses offered by 16 universities in Uttar Pradesh.

The exam will be objective in nature and will have two papers. Paper one will have two sections -- General Knowledge and Hindi language. Both sections will have 50 questions each.

The second paper will also have two sections -- General Aptitude Test, and Subject Aptitude (Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture). Each section will have 50 questions.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, at present, there are a total of 16 universities in Uttar Pradesh that accept UPJEE B.Ed. score to offer admission to BEd programmes.