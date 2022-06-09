UP: After Kanpur violence, poster asking shops to remain closed on Friday surfaces in Unnao

Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh on Wednesday said that the poster in Sadar Kotwali area in Unnao appears to be the handiwork of 'some mischievous elements' and that the police have removed it

A poster making an appeal to keep shops closed on Friday (10 June) has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, police said. An investigation has been launched by the police in the matter to maintain law and order situation in the region.

This comes days after Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh witnessed communal violence. On 3 June after Friday prayers, members of two communities pelted stones and hurled bombs at one another over attempts to shut shops in protest against 'insulting' comments on Prophet Mohammed.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh on Wednesday said that the poster in Sadar Kotwali area in Unnao appears to be the handiwork of "some mischievous elements" and that the police have removed it.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar and Superintendent of Police Dinesh Tripathi held a peace committee meeting with religious leaders from Unnao and Shuklaganj soon after the poster surfaced. During the meeting, the police officers appealed to maintain peace in the district.

"Those who came up with the poster will be nabbed soon," ASP Shashi Shekhar Singh said.

On 3 June, clashed broke out in Pared, Nai Sadak and Yateemkhana areas of Kanpur. People from two different communities hurled bombs and opened fire as members of one of the groups attempted to shut shops over alleged insulting remarks made by now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a television debate.

Local leaders, including Maulana Mohammed Ali (MMA) Jauhar Fans Association chief Hayat Zafar Hashmi, had called for closure of shops last Friday in protest against the remarks. They had also taken out a procession during which they confronted members of other community, an official said, adding that as a result of which clashes broke out.

After the violence in Kanpur, heavy police force has been deployed in the areas. Strict instructions have been issued to maintain close vigil on the simmering situation and make sure no further violence takes place.

