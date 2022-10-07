UP: 2 Indian Army personnel killed after T-90 tank's barrel bursts during field firing exercise in Babina Cantonment
A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident of death of two Indian Army personnel who died after a barrel of a T-90 tank burst during field a firing exercise in Babina Cantonment near Jhansi
New Delhi: Two Indian Army personnel have lost their lives after the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during field firing exercise in Babina Cantonment near Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.
Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, news agency ANI quoted Indian Army officials as saying.
“Two Indian Army personnel including a JCO ( junior commissioned officer) lost their lives after the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during field firing exercise today in Babina Cantonment near Jhansi,” the Indian Army officials said.
According to reports, another Army personnel was seriously injured in the incident.
A Northeast Now report said that the deceased Army men have been identified as Sumer Singh from Bagaria, Rajasthan and Sukanta Mondal from West Bengal.
The injured Army personnel has been identified as Pradeep Singh Yadav from Uttar Pradesh’s Khalilabad.
Further details are awaited
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Uttar Pradesh: 5 killed, dozen injured in Kanpur accident
At least five people were killed and around a dozen injured in an accident in the Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh during the early hours of Sunday
Uttar Pradesh: Police shoot dreaded miscreant in late night encounter in Noida
There are 13 cases of theft and robbery registered against the accused in Delhi and NCR
Naked body of 17-year-old UP girl found in field; family alleges rape, murder
The family of the teenage girl said that she had gone to the field near her house around 7 am to defecate, but didn't return. They then launched a search for her and found her body around 100 metres from the road