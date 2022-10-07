New Delhi: Two Indian Army personnel have lost their lives after the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during field firing exercise in Babina Cantonment near Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.

Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, news agency ANI quoted Indian Army officials as saying.

“Two Indian Army personnel including a JCO ( junior commissioned officer) lost their lives after the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during field firing exercise today in Babina Cantonment near Jhansi,” the Indian Army officials said.

According to reports, another Army personnel was seriously injured in the incident.

A Northeast Now report said that the deceased Army men have been identified as Sumer Singh from Bagaria, Rajasthan and Sukanta Mondal from West Bengal.

The injured Army personnel has been identified as Pradeep Singh Yadav from Uttar Pradesh’s Khalilabad.

Further details are awaited

