New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Ambaji Shaktipeeth Temple in Gujarat today.

The temple premises have been decorated with lights.

PM Modi has done a lot of work for the restoration of the famous temple. It is said that during Navratri, the prime minister observes fast and drinks only water.

PM Modi has unwavering faith in the goddess. According to locals in the area, PM Narendra Modi used to visit this temple since his childhood.

It is said that PM Modi also used to visit the temple frequently after becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He has continued the ritual even after becoming the prime minister.

(In association with modistory.com, a volunteer initiative to bring events from the life of PM Modi from those who experienced and witnessed them)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.