'Unsung delivery heroes': Retired Colonel recalls how Swiggy delivery partner saved his life

While they were stuck in traffic, Colonel (retd) Mohan Malik's son was pleading people on a busy Mumbai road to give them a lift on a two-wheeler to reach the hospital and Swiggy delivery partner Mrunal Kridat immediately agreed to help them

In a fast-paced and competitive world, we rarely come across people with humanitarian qualities. However, a Swiggy delivery partner's recent story of assisting a person in need is surely going to warm your heart. The story, which is doing rounds on the internet, will make you realise the goodness of the delivery person and will also prompt you to appreciate the man’s gesture.

The incident occurred on 25 December when Swiggy delivery partner Mrunal Kirdat was riding and he saw an ailing, elderly man who was trying to get to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital but could not navigate due to heavy traffic on the road. The ailing elderly, Colonel (retd) Mohan Malik was accompanied by his son, who was pleading with people to give him and his father a lift on a two-wheeler as it would help them reach the hospital quickly. While the son was frantically pleading for help from two-wheeler drivers, Mrunal Kridat immediately agreed to help the father-son duo.

The kind man took Colonel Mohan Malik to the hospital and while riding, he kept shouting and asking motorists to give him the way. Kridat finally reached Lilavati Hospital and the retired army man was taken for treatment at the earliest.

Swiggy shared the heart-warming story written from Colonel Mohan Malik’s perspective on their official Instagram account, swiggyindia.

Captioned, “Mrunal Kirdat went beyond his call of duty to be a true saviour”, the Instagram post detailed the entire incident through the eyes of Colonel (Retd) Mohan Malik.

Take a look at the post here:

The swiggyindia post ended with the Colonel stating that after several weeks at the hospital, he is well and thanked the young delivery person for giving him a new lease of life. The retired army man also thanked all the unsung delivery heroes for helping people during crucial times.

Online food-delivery giant Swiggy also posted pictures of the generous delivery person and the now-recovered Colonel. The text on the photo read, “For me he is a true saviour”.

Mrunal Kirdat’s good deed is being praised by internet users and the post has received a tons of reactions. A user wrote, “Great work by him. Please give him and others a fair wage/accident/health insurance too”, while another person commented, “A real superman, grand salute”.

Most people said that Kirdat’s actions made them extremely proud and he truly deserved to be called a hero for saving someone’s life.

What are your thoughts on this Swiggy delivery partner’s humanitarian deed?

