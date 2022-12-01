Unsealed With a Kiss: Pre-nuptial affection costs a young man his bride in Uttar Pradesh

Badaun (UP): ‘You may kiss the bride’ may well mark weddings in the Christian West but such a public display of affection could cause all sorts of trouble in India.

Including the marriage being called off, as one unfortunate and enthusiastic groom discovered in Badaun on Monday.

No sooner had the the groom (names withheld on request) leaned over for a a public peck at his bride-to-be that she exploded into a rage and stomped off the wedding stage.

The bride stepping off the stage didn’t end the pre-nuptial fracas; things escalated to a point when the police had to intervene.

The Khaki cure didn’t work, and the groom had to go back home without his bride.

The couple were already married in a mass wedding ceremony held on November 26. Their families decided, however, to organise a traditional event two days later.

The incident occurred on Monday when the groom’s side reached the bride’s village for a traditional ceremony.

Following the welcoming ritual, the groom reached the stage of ‘jaimala’, a ritual in which bride and groom exchange garlands. After keeping the groom waiting for a while, the bride reached the stage with her garland, and the ‘jaimala’ happened. It was then that the groom suddenly kissed the bride, without as much as a by-your-leave.

The bride took off, saying later she could not live with a man who can behave thus in front of 300 people.

The groom has a radically different story. He says that the kiss was part of a bet that the bride had forced on him. She allegedly, the groom claims, challenged him, saying if he kissed her on stage, then she would give him Rs 1500 and if he failed, the groom would give her Rs 3000.

The girl however refused to have placed any bet like that when Station-in-charge of the local police station asked her.

As per reports, a Sambhal resident who was closed to both families fixed his daughter’s marriage with a young man in Bilsi police station area of Badaun district.

Reports say that people in the village tried to pacify the bride and her parents but the angry bride created a ruckus and stopped all the other wedding rituals.

A panchayat was also called over the issue, the next day however, the bride firmly refused to marry the man.

After this the matter reached the police station Bahjoi where the marriage was officially called off after the statements of Panchayat members and the bride.

The groom’s father meanwhile told media that it was his son’s fault that he kissed her. “The incident enraged everyone on the bride’s side as they lost temper vandalised our vehicles,” he said, adding that they were held as hostage and some people of his side were also beaten up.

Subsequently, police intervention was sought.

Pankaj Lavania, SHO at Bahjoi police station told that both the bride and groom had come to the police station. But no complaint was filed. The marriage was called off after bride said no.

