Unnumbered car runs over 83-year-old former IB official in Mysuru, murder probe on

New Delhi: An 83-year-old former IB official was allegedly murdered after an unnumbered car ran over him in Mysuru.

The incident, which was first reported on Friday evening and captured on camera, initially seemed to be a hit-and-run case but after the CCTV footage was analysed it appeared that it was an intentional attempt at murdering the retired official, according to News 18.

#BreakingNews: CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Unnumbered car runs over 82-year-old former IB official in #Mysuru, flung to death; probe on.@ToyaSingh, Akshara (News18) pic.twitter.com/LwHQEcW4S6 — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 6, 2022

In the video, the 83-year-old retired IB official can be seen walking on the side of a road when a vehicle without a number plate comes and hits him, flinging him out of the road.

According to reports, the victim identified as RL Kulkarni, was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive.

Police said that reason behind the murder is unknown and whether it was a professional enmity or a personal enmity will only be revealed after the investigation is complete.

A case of murder has been registered in the nearby police station and a team of three police officers headed by an ACP have been constituted to investigate the case further.

