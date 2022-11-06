Unnumbered car runs over 83-year-old former IB official in Mysuru, murder probe on
The incident, which was first reported on Friday evening and captured on camera, initially seemed to be a hit-and-run case but after the CCTV footage was analysed it appeared that it was an intentional attempt at murdering the retired official, according to a report.
#BreakingNews: CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Unnumbered car runs over 82-year-old former IB official in #Mysuru, flung to death; probe on.@ToyaSingh, Akshara (News18) pic.twitter.com/LwHQEcW4S6
— News18 (@CNNnews18) November 6, 2022
In the video, the 83-year-old retired IB official can be seen walking on the side of a road when a vehicle without a number plate comes and hits him, flinging him out of the road.
According to reports, the victim identified as RL Kulkarni, was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive.
Police said that reason behind the murder is unknown and whether it was a professional enmity or a personal enmity will only be revealed after the investigation is complete.
A case of murder has been registered in the nearby police station and a team of three police officers headed by an ACP have been constituted to investigate the case further.
With inputs from agencies
