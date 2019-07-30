Unnao rape survivor had written to CJI two weeks before accident, sought action against 'those threatening her family'

New Delhi: More than two weeks before she was seriously injured in an accident on 28 July, the Unnao rape survivor had written a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) seeking action against those "who are making threats" to her and her family.

"People came to my house and issued threats asking me to take back cases. Otherwise, the whole family will be put in jail in fake cases," said the letter written by the Unnao survivor to CJI Ranjan Gogoi on 12 July.

In the letter, she said that on the morning of 7 July, Naveen Singh, son of Sashi Singh, an accused in the rape case, came with prime accused Kuldeep Singh's brother Manoj Singh, K Mishra and two others came in a car and threatened that they would get victim's family entangled in fake cases.

"You have already seen what we did with .....," they said in an apparent reference to the uncle of the victim who is lodged in a jail in alleged fake cases. "If you don't settle, we will make your entire family rot in jail," they supposedly threatened.

On Sunday, the survivor and her lawyer were seriously injured, while two of her aunts lost their lives in an accident which took place in the Raebareli district. The woman's uncle had accused Sengar of planning the accident.

The Rae Bareli police on Monday filed an FIR against Sengar, his brother Manoj and eight other aides in connection with the accident. The case was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police had lodged the FIR in the Gurbaksganj police station on the complaint of Mahesh Singh, the husband of Pushpa Singh who had been killed in the accident on Sunday.

In the FIR, Mahesh Singh had stated that "we used to get threats from Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Manoj Singh Sengar, Vinod Mishra, Haripal Singh, Naveen Singh, Komal Singh and some 15-20 others."

The woman was allegedly raped by the BJP MLA at his residence in Unnao on 4 June, 2017 where she had gone to seek a job.