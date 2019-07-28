Unnao rape case victim critical, mother dead after car collides with truck in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli; relatives allege foul play

The Unnao rape case victim, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of the crime, was injured after the vehicle she was travelling in collided with a truck on Sunday. The vehicle also had her mother, aunt and lawyer.

The victim and her lawyer Mahendra Singh are in a critical condition and are receiving treatment at Lucknow's King George Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre. Her mother and aunt succumbed to injuries, Vimal Kumar Yadav, a junior of Singh's told ANI. The accident occurred near Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, when the car ran into a truck, News18 reported.

The truck was on its way to Lalganj, while the victim was travelling to Raebareli to visit her uncle in jail, according to India Today. A relative of the victim told The Indian Express, “MLA Sengar and his associates had planned the attack to threaten us so that we stop pursuing the case. Everyone in the village knew they were going to visit Raebareli jail.”

Unnao SP MK Verma told ANI that the security guards provided for the victim's protection were not present with her at the time of accident, adding that an investigation is underway.

Gurubaksganj police station house officer Rakesh Singh told The Indian Express that the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and escaped. “Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the victims’ car was hit by an empty truck coming from the opposite direction. We have seized the truck and are now trying to trace its owner,” he said.

The Unnao rape case was reported in April 2018 after the victim attempted suicide outside Yogi Adityanath's house, alleging that the police had not acted on her complaint for several months. Sengar was later arrested.

The victim's father was allegedly beaten up by Sengar's brother Atul Singh and four others on 3 April. The former later died in judicial custody after he was arrested in a case under the Arms Act.

The Bangarmau MLA is presently lodged at Sitapur district jail.