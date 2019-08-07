Unnao rape case: UP teenager was gang-raped by accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, CBI tells special Delhi court

In a major blow to the BJP, the CBI on Wednesday said in Delhi's Tis Hazari Court that the allegations made by the Unnao rape survivor against MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar were true. According to the investigating agency, Sengar on 4 June, 2017, had gang-raped the survivor by conspiring with his accomplice Shashi Singh.

The CBI also said that the survivor had written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the incident but, nothing happened till 12 January, 2018, when the mother of the survivor reached the Unnao court.

According to the CBI's statement, on 3 April, 2018, the survivor's father appeared before an Unnao court for hearing. The police investigation found that the allegations of the survivor were false and on the same day arrested her father under the Arms Act. The father, who was reportedly beaten up while on judicial custody, passed day on 9 April, 2018.

The Delhi court on Tuesday expressed concern over the safety of Unnao rape survivor – who was critically injured after she met with an accident in Raebareli where her car was rammed by a truck, thereby killing two of her aunts who were also travelling with her. The girl is now admitted at AIIMS in Delhi after being airlifted from Lucknow. The court sought a report in a sealed cover from the CBI by Wednesday.

The court also sought a status report on the steps taken to ensure security of the woman's family members and witnesses in the case after the CBI said that it was facing resource constraint.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma had asked the CBI to also file a report on Wednesday on the measures being taken for ensuring boarding, lodging and daily allowances of the persons attending the survivor.

The court sought the report on the steps taken to protect the life and liberty of the witnesses in the case by the probe agency by 8 August.

The Unnao rape survivor was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi on Monday night after being airlifted from King George Hospital at Lucknow following the Supreme Court's direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to transfer her to Delhi.

The girl was allegedly raped by Sengar in 2017, when she was a minor. Sengar and nine others were also booked for murder by the CBI in the accident case.

The apex court had transferred four criminal cases from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi – the 2017 rape case, a fake case under the Arms Act against the father of the rape survivor, the survivor's father's death in police custody, and the gang rape of the girl – and directed to hold trial on a daily basis and completing it within 45 days.

The trial court was hearing three of the cases on Tuesday – the matter under the Arms Act against the survivor's father, his death in police custody and the gang rape.

Sengar and 11 other accused in these cases were produced before the court by the Uttar Pradesh Police from Lucknow. One of the accused, who has not been arrested yet, did not appear before it.

On Monday, the apex court, had also directed Sengar and his accomplice Shashi Singh, who had allegedly lured the minor to the legislature's residence, be shifted to the Tihar prison.

Fourteen people have been named in the two charge sheets filed by the CBI in the case – out of which five were out on bail, eight in judicial custody and one has not been arrested yet.

With inputs from PTI