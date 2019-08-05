Unnao rape case survivor, lawyer stable as SC directs them to be airlifted to Delhi's AIIMS for better treatment

The Unnao rape case survivor and her lawyer are in critical but are in stable conditions in King George Medical University hospital in Lucknow. On 26 July, a speeding truck, with a blackened number plate, hit the survivor’s car on a highway near Rae Bareli. Two of the girl's aunts died while the survivor and her lawyer were seriously injured.

According to ANI, there has been an improvement in the survivor's health, though the lawyer is off the ventilator support but is still in a deep coma.

Medical bulletin of Unnao rape survivor & her lawyer by King George Medical University hospital, Lucknow: Both of them are critical but stable.There has been improvement in the health of the female patient. The male patient is breathing without ventilator support&is in deep coma. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 5, 2019

The Supreme Court earlier on Monday had directed that the Unnao rape survivor, who suffered critical injuries in a car-truck collision last week, be airlifted from Lucknow to New Delhi for better treatment at the AIIMS.

Minutes before, the apex court had deferred the hearing on the issue of transfer of the woman and her injured lawyer, for further hearing on Friday as no one on behalf of their families appeared and sought their transfer.

However, the lawyer of the family later appeared before a bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose and said the mother now wanted her injured daughter to be shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for better care as she was still critical.

The bench took note of the submissions of lawyer D Ramakrishna Reddy, appearing for the victim, and ordered that she be transferred from the King George's Medical College in Lucknow to the AIIMS.

Fixing the case on Friday, it also made clear that the family of the injured lawyer can also seek the same relief and approach it as and when they need.

