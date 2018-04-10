Unnao rape case: UP Police says post-mortem of victim's father points to colon perforation; SIT formed

Hours after arresting the brother of the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in relation to an alleged rape in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, police said that the investigation is still underway and that the "toughest" sections under law would be applied once the probe concludes.

After the father of the victim died in police custody on Monday, Anand Kumar, ADG (Law and Order), said the death occurred was due to colon perforation. "The post mortem conducted by a panel of three doctors concluded that the cause of death was shock and septicaemia due to peritonitis and ascending colon perforation," he said.

When asked about the progress of the investigation, Kumar said a Special Investigation Team has been constituted, and taking all facts and accounts into consideration, appropriate and unbiased action will be undertaken under the direct supervision of Lucknow division's ADG.

Details of what led to the colon perforation is a matter of a judicial enquiry, the senior police officer said. "Section 176(1A) of the CrPC says that whenever a death occurs in police or judicial custody, a judicial enquiry will be done by the judicial magistrate. And therefore the judicial magistrate will factor in all these things in this case as well and take a position," Kumar said.

Sengar's brother Atul Singh was arrested on Tuesday along with three others in connection with the death. The victim's body has been handed over to the family, and the cremation will take place shortly, reports said.

A day after the victim's father was brutally beaten up in front of his wife and daughter allegedly by Sengar's younger brother, an FIR was lodged on 4 April against the assailants. But Makhi police instead booked the father under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and also pressed Arms Act against him after registering a counter-FIR on the same day, The Times of India reported, following which he was arrested and sent to a 14-day judicial remand.

The woman's father was then sent to Unnao Jail, according to News18. He was later rushed to a hospital from the district jail on Sunday night on complaints of stomach ache and vomiting, and died during treatment early on Monday.