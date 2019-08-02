Unnao rape case LATEST updates: SC defers airlifting of survivor to Delhi till Monday; family insists treatment to continue in Lucknow

Unnao rape case LATEST updates: The Supreme Court on Firiday said that the Unnao teen survivor will not be airlifted to AIIMS in Delhi till Monday after her family insisted the treatment be continued in Lucknow due to her unstable condition.
The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the transfer of Unnao teen survivor's uncle from Uttar Pradesh jail to Tihar in Delhi.
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the shifting of the Unnao rape survivor from the King George Medical College in Uttar Pradesh to AIIMS in Delhi. The apex court also ordered an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to the survivor. The sum has to be paid by the Uttar Pradesh government to the survivor.
The apex court has also ordered that a sum of 20 lakhs be paid to the lawyer of the Unnao rape case survivor who was severely wounded in the accident on 28 July. The lawyer also is to be shifted to AIIMS Delhi.
The designated judge in Delhi will commence the trial on day-to-day basis and complete the proceedings within 45 days. During the judgment, the top court also ordered the transfer of all cases from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.
Acting in compliance with a Supreme Court order, the state government Thursday handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the Unnao rape survivor's family.
"A cheque of Rs 25 lakh was handed over to the family members of the Unnao rape survivor by district magistrate of Lucknow Kaushal Raj Sharma and SSP Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said in a statement in Lucknow.
The Unnao teen survivor was travelling with her family when a truck hit their car in Rae Bareli district on Sunday. Two relatives were killed, while the girl and her lawyer suffered critical injuries and were undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital. The family has alleged there was a conspiracy behind the incident.
