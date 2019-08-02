Following SC's directions, Unnao district administration sends Rs 25 lakh cheque for rape survivor's family to Lucknow authorities

Unnao: Acting in compliance with a Supreme Court order, the Unnao district administration in Uttar Pradesh sent a cheque of Rs 25 lakh on Thursday to the Lucknow district magistrate for handing it over to the rape survivor's family.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed the transfer of all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

The apex court also directed the state government to provide Rs 25 lakh to the rape survivor as an interim compensation.

"As per directives of the additional chief secretary (home), a cheque of Rs 25 lakh for the family of the rape survivor has been prepared and it has been sent to district magistrate of Lucknow," Unnao District Magistrate Devendra Kumar Pandey said.

The woman was travelling with her family when a truck hit their car in Rae Bareli district on Sunday. Two relatives were killed, while the rape survivor and her lawyer suffered critical injuries and are undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital. The family has alleged there was a conspiracy behind the incident.