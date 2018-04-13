Unnao rape case: CBI registers 3 cases, questions BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered three separate cases related to the alleged rape of a woman by a BJP MLA and his brother late in the night, officials said in New Delhi on Friday.

Banagarmau MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is being questioned by the CBI officers, they said.

The woman had attempted suicide outside the residence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, triggering a massive political row over women's safety in Uttar Pradesh.

Later, the state police had arrested her father who died in judicial custody with the autopsy suggesting several injuries on his body.

The Uttar Pradesh government had referred the matter to the CBI, which registered the case after getting a reference from the Centre on Thursday night.

Click here for LIVE updates