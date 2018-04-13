Unnao rape case latest updates: The CBI has detained BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of raping a minor last year, on Friday, a day after the Uttar Pradesh government handed over the probe to the central agency. The investigating agency has registered three cases against him and is currently questioning Sengar at its Lucknow office, reports said.
As outrage mounted over the alleged gangrape of a minor girl over a year ago, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday rebuked the Uttar Pradesh government for being tardy in arresting the prime accused, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, despite an FIR against him, warning that it may be forced to observe that the "law and order has collapsed in the state".
The FIR itself came days after the Unnao girl tried to self-immolate in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's house on Sunday accusing authorities of inaction, and the death of her father in custody the next day allegedly after being beaten up by the politician's brother and their henchmen in front of policemen.
As the public outcry raged amid growing demands by political parties and civil society for the legislator's arrest, protests were also held outside Adityanath's house. The police put the onus on the CBI to arrest the MLA, who has remained defiant and has dubbed allegations as a political conspiracy.
The FIR was registered against Sengar under various sections of the IPC, including for rape, kidnapping and criminal intimidation as well as under provisions of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Under POCSO, an accused has to be arrested immediately.
The case was registered hours before the high court was to hear the matter, and so was the Uttar Pradesh government's decision on transferring the case to the CBI late last night.
"Police is not ready to register FIR of a minor rape victim. In spite of the SIT report, you are repeating that you can take any action only after further investigation. If this is the conduct of the police in the state, who will a victim approach to register a complaint," the court said.
"If this is the stand you are repeatedly taking, then we will be forced to observe in our order that law and order has collapsed in the state," it said.
The court, which is expected to pass an order on Friday, took strong objection to the delay in the MLA's arrest, as it sought details of the action taken by the government in the matter.
The court was told by the Advocate General that three of the accused in the case were arrested, including the MLA's brother, but any further action would depend on statements of the complainant and witnesses.
Observing that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report showed that the medical officers and police officers were hand in glove with the accused to save them, the court said since these officers have been arrested already why further investigation was needed to arrest the main accused.
Senior Advocate GS Chaturvedi, who had moved the court, said the SIT headed by senior police officers conducted preliminary investigation and then filed a report after which the FIR was registered.
Meanwhile, the Centre issued a notification approving the CBI probe into the case, officials said later in the evening in New Delhi.
When asked when Sengar would be arrested, Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar told reporters in Lucknow that the CBI would take a decision on this.
State Director General of Police OP Singh said the minor had not named the MLA before the magistrate earlier as she feared for her life. The government has decided to extend security to the family of the 17-year-old girl, he added.
Kumar dismissed allegations that police was trying to shield the MLA.
Strong reactions came from opposition parties, who demanded immediate arrest of the MLA, with senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence over the Unnao rape case.
Sibal also alleged that Modi was "not serious" about the crimes against women across the country, in an apparent reference to another rape case in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, where the BJP is in the ruling alliance with the PDP.
Several Union ministers including Mahesh Sharma, Piyush Goyal and Maneka Gandhi, however, sought to defend the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, saying it is committed to protecting women, and ensuring that law takes its course.
Two doctors have been suspended and disciplinary proceedings initiated against three others for laxity in providing the victim's father with proper medical care and treatment prior to his judicial custody and at the district hospital, officials said.
Kumar said the government decided to transfer the case to the CBI after lodging the case into the incidents of 4 June, 2017, (alleged rape) and since the two other cases of 3 April this year (cross FIRs on the beating up of the victim's father leading to his death) are connected, they will also be transferred to the CBI.
The teen rape survivor demanded immediate arrest of the MLA, saying the CBI probe could be conducted later.
"Why is he being shielded? If the MLA is allowed to remain out he will not leave my uncle... He had earlier too hatched conspiracies against my kin," she said.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Apr 13, 2018 07:34 AM
Highlights
'I used to call the BJP MLA Bhaiyya until he raped me'
In an interview with The Indian Express, the 17-year-old rape survivor from Unnao said that she used to called BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar 'Bhaiyya' till he allegedly raped.
“It was June 4 last year. I was asked to go inside a room, where he raped me. Later, I was told that my father and family would be killed if I opened my mouth. I did not speak about it to anyone until I was kidnapped by some of his people a few days later, on June 11. They gangraped me for a few days and sold me to someone from whom I was recovered,” claimed the survivor.
CBI questioning Kuldeep Sengar in Lucknow
Rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is currently being questioned at the CBI office in Lucknow, reported NDTV.
BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar detained by CBI
According to The Indian Express, the CBI detained BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of raping a 16-year-old teenager last year, on Friday, a day after the Uttar Pradesh government handed over the probe to the central agency.
Updates for 13 April, 2018 begin here
Unnao probe formally handed over to CBI
The Special Investigation Team probing the incident has formally handed over the case to CBI after Centre gave its nod to UP governments' recommendation seeking premier investing agencies help.
The CBI will now take a call on whether Kuldeep Sengar should be arrested in the case or not.
NCW issues notice to BJP MLA Surendra Singh who defended Sengar saying its impossible to rape mother of 3
National Commission for Women has issued a notice to BJP MLA from Bairia Surendra Singh over his comment on Unnao rape case. He had said, "I am speaking from psychological point of view, no one can rape a mother of three children."
Wrong to say no action taken so far: UP Governor Ram Naik
Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik reacted to the accusation of gang-rape and murder against BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar. "What has happened is shameful. But to say that no action has been taken is wrong. Actions taken by the police till now will provide a solution and will also set an example for the future," Naik said.
'My heart hurts tonight': Rahul Gandhi to hold midnight candlelight march against Kathua, Unnao rape cases
Centre approves CBI probe into Unnao rape case
Check quality of food family is consuming: Chief food inspector, Unnao, KK Tripathi
Chief food inspector, Unnao, KK Tripathi said that he has been asked by the DM to check the quality of items the victim family is consuming. Input by Saurabh Sharma
Meanwhile, AIMC to hold protest across the country on Modi's 'Beti bachao, beti padhao' jumla
SIT visits victim's family for the second time, records fresh statement
The Special Investigation Team has reached the Unnao Hotel where the victim is staying. The investigation team will record fresh statements of the victim nd her family. Media persons have been asked to wait outside.
Input by Saurabh Sharma
Will arrest Sengar when sufficient proof is available: Advocate General tells HC; Court expresses dissatisfaction
Advocate General Raghvendra Singh told the court that the investigating agency will arrest Sengar if sufficient evidence is found against him. The court was, however, not convinced with the argument and the judge asked Singh whether this was a standard norm followed in all cases. Singh replied saying that the investigating officer takes a call on arrest on a case to case basis depending on the merit of the case. The investigation in this case is still underway.
Govt made its stand clear, justice will be served: Deepti Bharadwaj
BJP leader Deepti Bharadwaj has said that the government has now made its stand clear in the Unnao rape case and justie will be served. She had earlier tweeted out her concerns about the government inaction in the case and had also written to party president Amit Shah.
Input by Saurabh Sharma
BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi backs CBI probe, says no false prosecution should take place
"It's correct decision to refer the matter to CBI. If there're issues which are not meeting the eye then severe punishment should be given to those who did such an abhorrent act, there should be no false prosecution and the accused shouldn't escape," Lekhi said.
Meanwhile in Unnao, burnt body of unidentified woman found
In the midst of Unnao rape case controversy that has dented the Uttar Pradesh government's claim of improved law and order, the burnt body of another body was found in the forest area in Asoha. the police have started their investigation.
DCW chief Swati Maliwal to begin indefinite hunger strike against Unnao, Kathua rape cases
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal has sent a letter to the prime minister, demanding stern action in the two rape cases. She has said that she wil sit on an indefinite hunger strike from tomorrow at Rajghat in Delhi.
Allahabad HC to pronounce order tomorrow at 2pm
The Allahabad High Court will give its order in the case at 2pm on Friday. The SIT investigating the case, meanwhile, has told the court that it will arrenst Kuldeep Singh Sengar if gathers enought evidence against him.
Didn't arrest Sengar due to lack of evidence: UP govt tells Allahabad HC
Advocate general Raghvendra Singh, on behalf of the UP government, told the Allahabad High Court that their is no evidence against Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the alleged rape case. The government told the court that action was taken according to the law.
'He’s no ‘Yogi’, will just call him Adityanath': Congress slams UP CM over Unnao rape case
AICC general secretary in charge of communications Randeep Surjewala told The Times of India, “The media department has decided to refer to UP chief minister as only Adityanath. A chief minister who lords over the death of 200 infants and razing of Dalit houses, who protects MLAs and leaders accused of rape is not a ‘yogi’ (ascetic) but a bhogi (materialist).”
UP Police still undecided on Sengar's arrest but law warrants immediate arrest
Even tough the Uttar Pradesh Police finally registered an FIR against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, it is still undecided on whether to arrest the accused MLA or not. It said that since the case has been handed over to the CBI, the premier investigating agency will take a call on the MLA's arrest.
However, since the victim is 17-year-old, Sengar is charged under provisions of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the Makhi police station area. Under POCSO an accused has to be arrested immediately after a case been filed.
'Allegations are false sometimes, law will take its course,' says Union minister Satyapal Singh
Union minister Satyapal Singh said, "The SIT has submitted its report and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.I don't know how much is he (Kuldeep Singh Sengar) involved in the case. But sometimes such allegations are proven wrong also."
Will surrender if there's a warrant: Sengar
Today morning, when Kuldeep Singh Sengar appeared at the residence of Senior Superintended of Police in Lucknow, word was that perhaps the MLA has come to surrender. However, Sengar came out looking confident.
We'll arrest Kuldeep Singh Sengar, SIT tells Allahabad High Court
The SIT has told the Allahabad High Court that they will arrest Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The court's order is expected to come by 3:30 pm.
Input by Saurabh Sharma
Kuldeep Singh Sengar's wife in ICU in Lucknow's Mayo Hospital
Sengar's nephew Prakhar Singh also confirmed that the BJP MLA's wife Sangeeta is admitted in the ICU of Mayo Hospital in Lucknow. "After watching the news Sangeeta aunty is in trauma and a team of three doctors is looking after her," he added.
Input from Saurabh Sharma
Kuldeep Singh Sengar's family welcome CBI probe, demand NARCO test
According to Prakhar Singh, the nephew of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the MLA's family has welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government's move to hand over the probe to the CBI in this case and has also demanded a narco test be conducted on both the rape survivor and Sengar. "We are saying this from day one that CBI should investigate this matter as all the allegations are false and have been made for political interest," said Prakhar.
Input from Saurabh Sharma
Allahabad HC raps Yogi Adityanath-led government, seeks state's reply in one hour
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday said that the rape charges against the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar are very serious and sought a reply from the Uttar Pradesh government on the matter by 2 pm, reported India Today.
PM's conduct suggests he is not serious about rapes happening in the country: Kapil Sibal
Addressing the media, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said: "Someone who has raped and abducted, the chief minister wants to withdraw the case? This is their mentality. If they are in power, they will protect the accused. Unfortunately, the manner in which the prime minister has conducted himself suggests that he is not serious about the kind of things happening in this country."
Congress leaders spill out on Lucknow streets to protest against Unnao rape
Congress members led protests against the Bharatiya Janata Party and rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Lucknow on Thursday. The Congress women's wing is also part of the protests.
RECAP: Complainants belong to 'low status family', BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar said
BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brothers allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in June 2017. The father of the girl died in police custody on 9 April. A defiant Sengar, however, had rejected the charge as a conspiracy by his opponents and said the complainant belonged to a "low class", even as six policemen were suspended and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured that the guilty will not be spared.
The woman's father, aged around 50, was rushed to a hospital from the district jail on the night of 8 April but he died during the treatment, an officials said. He was arrested on 5 April under the Arms Act, they added. Significantly, a case had been registered against four persons a few days earlier on a complaint by the deceased's wife that he was beaten up. "The four accused — Sonu, Baua, Vinit and Shailu — named in the FIR registered on 4 April for beating up the deceased had been arrested," Superintendent of Police, Unnao, Pushpanjali Devi was quoted as saying.
"They belong to a low status family ('nimn star ke log hain')...This is a conspiracy by my opponents," Sengar told reporters, but refused to comment on speculation about he being summoned by Adityanath.
'Fear for my uncle's life now,' says Unnao rape survivor
After the Uttar Pradesh government decided to hand over the probe into the Unnao rape case to CBI on Wednesday night, the young rape survivor expressed her apprehensions and said the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar must be arrested. "Still so many questions are being raised on me, even after my father's murder. How will I get justice? CBI probe is fine but first MLA (Kuldeep Singh Sengar) should be arrested as he will influence the probe. I now fear for my uncle's (father's brother) life," ANI quoted her as saying.
DGP referred to Kuldeep Singh Sengar as the 'Honourable MLA', drew flak from media
During Wednesday's briefing, the DGP came under fire from the media after he referred to Kuldeep Singh Sengar as the 'Honourable MLA'. The mediapersons present at the briefing were quick to point out the irony of the situation to the top cop and asked him how was Sengar "honourable"? Singh said, "His (Sengar's) crimes have not been proven yet, and there is no reason why he shouldn't be given respect of his position."
'I'm not defending anyone': OP Singh, DGP
The home secretary and other officials addressing the media kept referring to Kuldeep Singh Sengar as "mananiy vidhayak" (honourable minister). As reporters pointed this out, DGP OP Singh said, "I'm not defending anyone. I referred to him as 'accused'."
'BJP MLA not being arrested yet as its only an allegation'
The case has been registered based on allegations, said OP Singh, DGP, Uttar Pradesh. "If there is evidence found, the CBI will take a call if the accused has to be arrested or not." He also added that the BJP MLA is an accused and not convicted yet.
'Victim didn't name BJP MLA in her statement in 2017': UP Home Secretary
Speaking to the media, Uttar Pradesh home secretary Arvind Kumar said on Thursday the rape survivor did not name the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in her statement in 2017.
Uttar Pradesh Home Secretary Arvind Kumar briefs media
Allahabad High Court to hear matter today
Allahabad High Court has sought the Yogi Adityanath-led state government's stand on the incident in a letter to the court by senior lawyer Gopal Swaroop Chaturvedi detailing the case and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.
Congress to protest against BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar in Lucknow at 2 pm
According to CNN-News18, the Congress party members will protest against BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar in Lucknow at 2 pm on Thursday. Sengar is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in June last year. An FIR into the same was filed on Thursday as well.
'Have full faith in Yogi Adityanath govt': BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar
Speaking to CNN-News18, accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar said that he is confident he will be proved innocent after the CBI probe. "I have full faith in the Yogi Adityanath government. I have done no wrong. I will be proved innocent after CBI probe. I'm willing to cooperate. The rape allegations are baseless."
"I'm not a fugitive. I respect the CBI and the judiciary process," he said.
Kuldeep Sengar booked under Section 366, 363, 376 and 506 of IPC
On Thursday, rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was booked under the following sections of the Indian Penal Code: Section 366 (Kidnapping, abducting), Section 363 (Punishment for kidnapping), Section 376 (Punishment for rape) and Section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation)
Kuldeep Sengar told rape survivor he would get her a good job after assaulting her
In an interview with The Print, the rape survivor, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of sexually assaulting her, said the incident took place on 4 June, 2017 when she was 16 years old. On that day, Sengar reportedly called her home, took her to his room and raped her, while accomplices sat outside the door.
“I screamed. I knew people were sitting outside in the corridor, but no one came to help me. After raping me, he asked me to leave and straightaway return home,” she told The Print, adding that Sengar wiped her tears and said he would get her a good job. He also allegedly threatened to kill her father and four-year-old brother if she filed a complaint.
FIR registered against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar
An FIR has been fired against the rape accused Kuldeep Sengar on Thursday, confirmed SO Rajesh Singh to ANI. The case has been registered at the Makhi police station in Unnao.
The case has been registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (including Section 376 for rape) and POCSO Act.
'Political conspiracy against me,' says Sengar
Speaking to CNN-News18, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar said rape accusations hurled at him were a political conspiracy. "I am innocent, everything will be cleared as the matter has been handed over to CBI.This is a political conspiracy against me…my wife has been hospitalised and I am with her..i am ready for any probe," accused MLA said.
Kuldeep Singh Sengar's supporters protest against SIT probe
Rape accused and four-time Unnao MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has the blind support of the villagers of Makhi. So much so that the villagers took up cudgels against a special investigative team (SIT) formed to probe the Unnao rape case and the death of the survivor's father, Surendra Kumar Singh, in police custody. The villagers wouldn’t let the team, headed by additional director-general (ADG), law and order, Lucknow zone, Rajeev Krishna, enter the village on Wednesday and held vociferous protests against the probe.
Two doctors suspended
Two doctors, namely Dr DK Dwivedi and Dr Prashant Upadhyay have been suspended and disciplinary action initiated against three other doctors, Dr Manoj Kumar (Orthosurgeon), Dr GP Sachan (Surgeon) and Dr Gaurav Agrawal for laxity in giving proper medical care, Principal Secretary (Information) said in an statement.
Uttar Pradesh govt hands over Unnao rape probe to CBI
The Yogi Adityanath government late on Wednesday night decided to hand over to the CBI the probe into the Unnao rape case in which a BJP MLA is among the accused, on a day when he made a dramatic appearance before the police but refused to surrender.
07:34 (IST)
'I used to call the BJP MLA Bhaiyya until he raped me'
In an interview with The Indian Express, the 17-year-old rape survivor from Unnao said that she used to called BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar 'Bhaiyya' till he allegedly raped.
“It was June 4 last year. I was asked to go inside a room, where he raped me. Later, I was told that my father and family would be killed if I opened my mouth. I did not speak about it to anyone until I was kidnapped by some of his people a few days later, on June 11. They gangraped me for a few days and sold me to someone from whom I was recovered,” claimed the survivor.
07:28 (IST)
Rape survivor 'tutored' to frame charges, claims Kuldeep Sengar
The accused BJP MLA on Thursday claimed that the 17-year-old rape survivor was being "tutored" to frame charges and build a case against him, reported The Times of India. While maintaining his silence over the alleged role of his brother Atul and three others in the survivor's father's death, Kuldeep Singh Sengar said, "First of all, the charges of rape are fabricated. I am delighted with the transfer of case to the CBI which will reveal two things: Girl was tutored to build rape case against me. As far as my arrest is concerned, I am going nowhere. Let the CBI take a call. I am open to narco or medical tests."
07:20 (IST)
'We demanded a CBI inquiry': Kuldeep Sengar's relative
Speaking to ANI, accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's relative Prakhar Singh said: "We ourselves had demanded a CBI inquiry. This morning CBI came and asked us to come to the CBI headquarters as they wanted to talk."
07:10 (IST)
CBI questioning Kuldeep Sengar in Lucknow
Rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is currently being questioned at the CBI office in Lucknow, reported NDTV.
07:07 (IST)
CBI registers three cases against Kuldeep Singh Sengar
07:05 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi holds midnight candlelight march to protest against Unnao, Kathua rape cases
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tore into the ruling BJP government for "shielding" the villains in the Kathua and Unnao rape cases which have sparked widespread outrage for their brutality against the girls. Gandhi led a midnight vigil at India Gate in New Delhi Thursday.
"This is not a political issue but a national issue. We are seeking justice", Gandhi told reporters early hours of Friday under a dark sky in New Delhi as camera flashlights popped and outrage against the murder of soft targets swirled on social media platforms and in living rooms across the country.
Speaking at length on both the Unnao and Kathua rape cases, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP government of "shielding brutality".
06:56 (IST)
BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar detained by CBI
According to The Indian Express, the CBI detained BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of raping a 16-year-old teenager last year, on Friday, a day after the Uttar Pradesh government handed over the probe to the central agency.
06:53 (IST)
Updates for 13 April, 2018 begin here
22:28 (IST)
Unnao probe formally handed over to CBI
The Special Investigation Team probing the incident has formally handed over the case to CBI after Centre gave its nod to UP governments' recommendation seeking premier investing agencies help.
The CBI will now take a call on whether Kuldeep Sengar should be arrested in the case or not.
22:23 (IST)
NSUI and Jamia students' organisation to join Rahul Gandhi's march to India Gate
22:21 (IST)
NCW issues notice to BJP MLA Surendra Singh who defended Sengar saying its impossible to rape mother of 3
National Commission for Women has issued a notice to BJP MLA from Bairia Surendra Singh over his comment on Unnao rape case. He had said, "I am speaking from psychological point of view, no one can rape a mother of three children."
22:05 (IST)
Wrong to say no action taken so far: UP Governor Ram Naik
Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik reacted to the accusation of gang-rape and murder against BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar. "What has happened is shameful. But to say that no action has been taken is wrong. Actions taken by the police till now will provide a solution and will also set an example for the future," Naik said.
22:00 (IST)
'My heart hurts tonight': Rahul Gandhi to hold midnight candlelight march against Kathua, Unnao rape cases
19:03 (IST)
CBI took over case after PMO's intervention: Reports
18:36 (IST)
Centre approves CBI probe into Unnao rape case
18:28 (IST)
Check quality of food family is consuming: Chief food inspector, Unnao, KK Tripathi
Chief food inspector, Unnao, KK Tripathi said that he has been asked by the DM to check the quality of items the victim family is consuming. Input by Saurabh Sharma
18:26 (IST)
Meanwhile, AIMC to hold protest across the country on Modi's 'Beti bachao, beti padhao' jumla
18:00 (IST)
Swati Maliwal to sit on indefinite strike from tomorrow, writes letter to Narendra Modi
17:53 (IST)
SIT visits victim's family for the second time, records fresh statement
The Special Investigation Team has reached the Unnao Hotel where the victim is staying. The investigation team will record fresh statements of the victim nd her family. Media persons have been asked to wait outside.
Input by Saurabh Sharma
17:38 (IST)
Will arrest Sengar when sufficient proof is available: Advocate General tells HC; Court expresses dissatisfaction
Advocate General Raghvendra Singh told the court that the investigating agency will arrest Sengar if sufficient evidence is found against him. The court was, however, not convinced with the argument and the judge asked Singh whether this was a standard norm followed in all cases. Singh replied saying that the investigating officer takes a call on arrest on a case to case basis depending on the merit of the case. The investigation in this case is still underway.
17:18 (IST)
Govt made its stand clear, justice will be served: Deepti Bharadwaj
BJP leader Deepti Bharadwaj has said that the government has now made its stand clear in the Unnao rape case and justie will be served. She had earlier tweeted out her concerns about the government inaction in the case and had also written to party president Amit Shah.
Input by Saurabh Sharma
16:52 (IST)
Opposition presses for the arrest of rape accused UP MLA
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh came under opposition fire over the rape allegations against its MLA, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, with Congress workers protesting on the streets here demanding the arrest of the accused lawmaker while BSP chief Mayawati expressed apprehensions that the case might be put on the back burner after being handed over to the CBI.
PTI
16:30 (IST)
BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi backs CBI probe, says no false prosecution should take place
"It's correct decision to refer the matter to CBI. If there're issues which are not meeting the eye then severe punishment should be given to those who did such an abhorrent act, there should be no false prosecution and the accused shouldn't escape," Lekhi said.
16:15 (IST)
Meanwhile in Unnao, burnt body of unidentified woman found
In the midst of Unnao rape case controversy that has dented the Uttar Pradesh government's claim of improved law and order, the burnt body of another body was found in the forest area in Asoha. the police have started their investigation.
16:04 (IST)
DCW chief Swati Maliwal to begin indefinite hunger strike against Unnao, Kathua rape cases
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal has sent a letter to the prime minister, demanding stern action in the two rape cases. She has said that she wil sit on an indefinite hunger strike from tomorrow at Rajghat in Delhi.
15:56 (IST)
Allahabad HC to pronounce order tomorrow at 2pm
The Allahabad High Court will give its order in the case at 2pm on Friday. The SIT investigating the case, meanwhile, has told the court that it will arrenst Kuldeep Singh Sengar if gathers enought evidence against him.
15:56 (IST)
Didn't arrest Sengar due to lack of evidence: UP govt tells Allahabad HC
Advocate general Raghvendra Singh, on behalf of the UP government, told the Allahabad High Court that their is no evidence against Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the alleged rape case. The government told the court that action was taken according to the law.
15:47 (IST)
'He’s no ‘Yogi’, will just call him Adityanath': Congress slams UP CM over Unnao rape case
AICC general secretary in charge of communications Randeep Surjewala told The Times of India, “The media department has decided to refer to UP chief minister as only Adityanath. A chief minister who lords over the death of 200 infants and razing of Dalit houses, who protects MLAs and leaders accused of rape is not a ‘yogi’ (ascetic) but a bhogi (materialist).”
15:28 (IST)
UP Police still undecided on Sengar's arrest but law warrants immediate arrest
Even tough the Uttar Pradesh Police finally registered an FIR against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, it is still undecided on whether to arrest the accused MLA or not. It said that since the case has been handed over to the CBI, the premier investigating agency will take a call on the MLA's arrest.
However, since the victim is 17-year-old, Sengar is charged under provisions of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the Makhi police station area. Under POCSO an accused has to be arrested immediately after a case been filed.
15:19 (IST)
'Allegations are false sometimes, law will take its course,' says Union minister Satyapal Singh
Union minister Satyapal Singh said, "The SIT has submitted its report and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.I don't know how much is he (Kuldeep Singh Sengar) involved in the case. But sometimes such allegations are proven wrong also."
15:11 (IST)
Will surrender if there's a warrant: Sengar
Today morning, when Kuldeep Singh Sengar appeared at the residence of Senior Superintended of Police in Lucknow, word was that perhaps the MLA has come to surrender. However, Sengar came out looking confident.
14:54 (IST)
'RIP Humanity': Renuka Shahane says political affiliation of rapists shouldn't matter, slams those supporting accused
14:52 (IST)
We'll arrest Kuldeep Singh Sengar, SIT tells Allahabad High Court
The SIT has told the Allahabad High Court that they will arrest Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The court's order is expected to come by 3:30 pm.
Input by Saurabh Sharma
14:34 (IST)
BSP chief Mayawati hits out at Narendra Modi, asks PM to fast against Kuldeep Sengar
BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertake a fast on the Ganga Ghat in Varanasi (his home constituency) to protest against the rape allegations levelled at BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
Input from Saurabh Sharma
14:16 (IST)
Kuldeep Singh Sengar's wife in ICU in Lucknow's Mayo Hospital
Sengar's nephew Prakhar Singh also confirmed that the BJP MLA's wife Sangeeta is admitted in the ICU of Mayo Hospital in Lucknow. "After watching the news Sangeeta aunty is in trauma and a team of three doctors is looking after her," he added.
Input from Saurabh Sharma
14:14 (IST)
Kuldeep Singh Sengar's family welcome CBI probe, demand NARCO test
According to Prakhar Singh, the nephew of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the MLA's family has welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government's move to hand over the probe to the CBI in this case and has also demanded a narco test be conducted on both the rape survivor and Sengar. "We are saying this from day one that CBI should investigate this matter as all the allegations are false and have been made for political interest," said Prakhar.
Input from Saurabh Sharma
13:55 (IST)
Gandhi would never have been silent: Kapil Sibal on Narendra Modi's silence on Unnao rape case
13:44 (IST)
'Why has the MLA not been arrested yet?' asks Allahabad HC
13:40 (IST)
Allahabad HC raps Yogi Adityanath-led government, seeks state's reply in one hour
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday said that the rape charges against the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar are very serious and sought a reply from the Uttar Pradesh government on the matter by 2 pm, reported India Today.
13:38 (IST)
WATCH: Kapil Sibal says accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar will escape
13:34 (IST)
PM's conduct suggests he is not serious about rapes happening in the country: Kapil Sibal
Addressing the media, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said: "Someone who has raped and abducted, the chief minister wants to withdraw the case? This is their mentality. If they are in power, they will protect the accused. Unfortunately, the manner in which the prime minister has conducted himself suggests that he is not serious about the kind of things happening in this country."
13:23 (IST)
Unnao rape case exposes flaws in Uttar Pradesh's law and order system
When the Yogi Adityanath government came to power in 2017, one of its major promises was that it would tackle the issue of law and order in Uttar Pradesh. A Hindustan Times editorial points out that a first step in that direction is to ensure FIRs are filed on time. However, in the Unnao rape case, "the government seems to have acted only after the onslaught of negative publicity became embarrassing for it".
13:08 (IST)
'Whether Kathua or Unnao', rape is condemnable, says Congress
12:48 (IST)
WATCH: Congress women's wing protests in Lucknow against UP govt's inaction in Unnao case
12:43 (IST)
Congress leaders spill out on Lucknow streets to protest against Unnao rape
Congress members led protests against the Bharatiya Janata Party and rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Lucknow on Thursday. The Congress women's wing is also part of the protests.
12:29 (IST)
Congress leader Kapil Sibal takes a dig at Narendra Modi, questions if 'Beti Bachao' is just a slogan
12:23 (IST)
RECAP: Complainants belong to 'low status family', BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar said
BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brothers allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in June 2017. The father of the girl died in police custody on 9 April. A defiant Sengar, however, had rejected the charge as a conspiracy by his opponents and said the complainant belonged to a "low class", even as six policemen were suspended and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured that the guilty will not be spared.
The woman's father, aged around 50, was rushed to a hospital from the district jail on the night of 8 April but he died during the treatment, an officials said. He was arrested on 5 April under the Arms Act, they added. Significantly, a case had been registered against four persons a few days earlier on a complaint by the deceased's wife that he was beaten up. "The four accused — Sonu, Baua, Vinit and Shailu — named in the FIR registered on 4 April for beating up the deceased had been arrested," Superintendent of Police, Unnao, Pushpanjali Devi was quoted as saying.
"They belong to a low status family ('nimn star ke log hain')...This is a conspiracy by my opponents," Sengar told reporters, but refused to comment on speculation about he being summoned by Adityanath.
12:09 (IST)
RECAP: Woman BJP leader attacks government over Unnao rape case
In a series of tweets, BJP leader Deepti Bhardwaj on Wednesday, who is also on the media panel of the party, said the conduct of the government was very dismaying and that the blot of Unnao incident would never be washed away.
She further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) was voted to power with absolute majority with the support of women voters who thought that they would be safe under the party's rule. But, the reverse was happening, she rued.
"This is a big failure of the UP government as we fought for the respect and honour of women, but it is all at stake to save an influential person (Unnao MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger)," she said. - IANS
11:56 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Police failed to inform NHRC of survivor's father's custodial death
Jamini Srivastava of the NHRC pointed out that the Uttar Pradesh Police had failed to inform the commission of the death of the survivor's father in police custody as is mandatory under law. It was only when the NHRC took suo motu cognisance of the killing, based on media reports and asked the state government and the DGP Uttar Pradesh to provide details of his health, that the state police took some belated action including the arrest of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s brother Atul Singh.
But social activists believe that both Sengar and Atul Singh should have been arrested under POCSO. So strong is the grip of the MLA and his family on the village of Makhi, around 15 kilometres from Unnao — where the survivor and her family live — that they have refused to return to their homes fearing for their lives. The Unnao rape survivor's frightened grandmother has written a letter to the Chief Minister’s Office pointing out that despite the injuries her son had suffered, he had been kept in jail and was shifted to hospital only on Sunday (8 April) when he died.
11:44 (IST)
'Fear for my uncle's life now,' says Unnao rape survivor
After the Uttar Pradesh government decided to hand over the probe into the Unnao rape case to CBI on Wednesday night, the young rape survivor expressed her apprehensions and said the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar must be arrested. "Still so many questions are being raised on me, even after my father's murder. How will I get justice? CBI probe is fine but first MLA (Kuldeep Singh Sengar) should be arrested as he will influence the probe. I now fear for my uncle's (father's brother) life," ANI quoted her as saying.