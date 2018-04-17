Unnao rape case: Accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's brother Atul Singh, others sent to four-day police custody

A CBI court, on Tuesday, sent BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's brother Atul Singh and five others to police custody for four days in connection with the Unnao rape case, ANI said. Sengar, Atul and the others are charged with murder and assault of the rape survivor's father, apart from facing charges of gang-raping a minor under the stringent POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The Unnao rape survivor recorded her statement under Section 164 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) before the special CBI court on Monday.

On 14 April, the CBI made the second arrest in the case as it took into custody Shashi Singh, the survivor's relative who allegedly took the girl to Sengar on the day of the crime, officials said.

A special court in Lucknow sent Sengar, the prime accused in the case, to seven-day CBI custody.

In her complaint to Uttar Pradesh police, now part of the CBI FIR, the survivor's mother alleged that it was Shashi who lured her daughter and took her to Sengar's residence, where he raped her.

After a massive public outrage over the inaction of the Uttar Pradesh police, the case was handed over to the CBI on 12 April. The agency took over the investigation in three cases related to the alleged rape of the 17-year-old girl by the BJP MLA. Within hours of taking over the investigation, the CBI brought Sengar, who had remained untouched by the state police, to its office in Lucknow, where he was questioned for nearly 16 hours before being taken into custody.

With inputs from PTI