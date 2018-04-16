Unnao rape case: 17-year-old survivor records statement before special CBI court

The Unnao rape survivor recorded her statement under Section 164 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) before the special CBI court on Monday, ANI reported.

On Saturday, the CBI made a second arrest in the case as it took into custody Shashi Singh, the woman who allegedly took the survivor to BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on the day of the crime, officials said.

A special court in Lucknow sent Sengar, the prime accused in the case, to seven-day CBI custody, they said.

In her complaint to Uttar Pradesh Police, now part of the CBI FIR, the survivor's mother alleged that Singh lured her daughter and took her to Sengar's residence where he raped her.

She has also alleged that while the MLA was raping her daughter, Singh stood guard outside the room.

The agency arrested Sengar, the BJP MLA from Bangarmau after 16 hours of questioning at its office in Lucknow.

After a massive public outrage over the inaction of the Uttar Pradesh police, the case was handed over to the CBI on 12 April. The agency took over the investigation in three cases related to the alleged rape of the 17-year-old girl by the BJP MLA.

Within hours of taking over the investigation, the CBI brought Sengar, who had remained untouched by the state police, to its office in Lucknow, where he was questioned for nearly 16 hours before being taken into custody.

With inputs from PTI