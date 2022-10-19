Unions Minister Anurag Singh Thakur leads Mega Cleanliness Drives under Swachh Bharat 2022 from Chandani Chowk

New Delhi: Union minister Anurag Thakur launched a special cleanliness drive at Delhi’s Chandni Chowk on Wednesday as part of the Swachh Bharat campaign.

The aim of this drive is to consolidate the efforts of Swachh Bharat 2022 by the Department of Youth Affairs and its affiliate organizations to further intensify activities for ensuring mass public participation in the Swachh Bharat campaign.

“We have already collected 84 lakh kg of plastic waste in a matter of 18 days and are set to surpass the target. This work was carried out in historical places, community centers, schools and other places,” said Anurag Thakur.

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Sports, and Youth Affairs launched the month-long campaign on 1 October, in Prayagraj. It is being carried out in 744 districts across the nation by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan and organisations affiliated with the National Service Scheme.

“Citizens, especially youth have enthusiastically participated in this cleanliness campaign. Volunteers from the NSS, NCC, and NYKS have made significant contributions to this initiative. India has around 84 such volunteers who are running the campaign in every village and district across the country to build a clean India,” said Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur.

The programme is being organised in all the villages across the country through the network of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), affiliated Youth Clubs and National Service Scheme Affiliated Institutions.

The minister urged the youth to dedicate two days coinciding with the Diwali festival to keep the surroundings clean.He also asked them to participate in the ‘plog run’ during the ‘Run for Unity’ on 31 October, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, PTI reported.

The objectives of the Swachh Bharat 2022 programme are to organise the cleaning of public spaces and households across the country from 1 October to 31 October by involving all segments of society, and government and non-government organisations, an official statement said.

The month-long nationwide Swachh Bharat 2022 was launched on 1 October from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The programme commenced with the objective of collecting one crore kilogram of waste in the span of one month.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.