Union Ministers, CMs pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary

Sushma Swaraj, a prominent face of the Bharatiya Janata Party, passed away on 6 August, 2019 at the age of 67

New Delhi: Several Union Ministers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma among others on Saturday paid tribute to former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary.

सुषमा स्वराज जी ने अपनी सादगी, कर्मठता व देशभक्ति से भारतीय राजनीति में जनसेवा के उच्च आदर्श स्थापित किए। जन-कल्याण के लिए उनका संघर्ष और विदेश मंत्री रहते हुए लोगों की त्वरित मदद करना सदैव हमारी स्मृति में रहता है। आज उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें नमन। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 6, 2022

"Heartfelt tributes to Sushma Swaraj Ji on her death anniversary. An exceptional orator, astute leader & able administrator, Sushma Ji's contributions to public life will always be remembered," Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

Heartfelt tributes to Sushma Swaraj Ji on her death anniversary. An exceptional orator, astute leader & able administrator, Sushma Ji's contributions to public life will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/FC8qBqXTB7 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 6, 2022

Swaraj, who died after a cardiac arrest, was universally respected and known for coming to the aid of Indians the world over. The 67-year-old politico who served as external affairs minister in the first Modi government was given the moniker India's 'supermom' by The Washington Post.

"Fondly remember Sushma Swaraj ji on the anniversary of her passing away. In our thoughts, so many times in so many ways," External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar tweeted.

Fondly remember Sushma Swaraj ji on the anniversary of her passing away.

In our thoughts, so many times in so many ways. pic.twitter.com/TzC2nbfFJE — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 6, 2022

She was a woman of many firsts during her glittering career -- Youngest cabinet minister in the Haryana, first woman chief minster of Delhi (and the BJP), first woman spokesperson of a national party.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted, "Tributes to the iconic leader, statesman, outstanding parliamentarian, our guide, beloved Sushma Swaraj ji on her death anniversary."

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur also paid tribute to the former Union minister.

ओजस्वी वक्ता, नेता एवं कार्यकर्ता के रूप में भारत के राजनैतिक पटल पर सौम्यता, सहजता व कर्मठता का अमिट छाप छोड़ने वाली स्वर्गीय श्रीमती सुषमा स्वराज जी की पुण्यतिथि पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/hSGFYQ965G — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 6, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Piyush Goyal wrote, "My heartfelt tribute to former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj ji, on her death anniversary. She will live in our hearts forever as a compassionate leader who served the nation with utmost commitment and devotion."

My heartfelt tribute to former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj ji, on her death anniversary. She will live in our hearts forever as a compassionate leader who served the nation with utmost commitment and devotion. pic.twitter.com/CQsNg40uGZ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 6, 2022

"Smt. Sushma Swaraj Ji was a legendary politician, a vibrant leader, and an impeccable orator. She has left a lasting legacy behind her. Her illustrious career is an inspiration to us. Today, on the occasion of her death anniversary, I remember her and pay my tribute," said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called Sushma Swaraj "an epitome of unwavering commitment to public service."

"A stalwart of the BJP and a stateswoman, she set high benchmarks in every endeavour she undertook. I was always a beneficiary of her guidance. Remembering elder sister Sushma ji on her Punyathithi," he tweeted.

A law graduate who practiced in the Supreme Court, Swaraj was elected seven times as a Member of Parliament and three times as a member of various legislative Assemblies like Haryana and Delhi. Like so many others in the BJP, her political career began with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the RSS.

"My tribute to one of India's popular & admired leaders, Smt Sushma Swaraj Ji on her death anniversary," said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

My tribute to one of India's popular & admired leaders, Smt Sushma Swaraj Ji on her death anniversary.@MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar @PIB_India @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/pIAiMI9ddO — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 6, 2022

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said Swaraj was "one of the finest leaders our country has ever seen."

"Fondly remembering Smt. Sushma Swaraj ji on her death anniversary. Very humble human being, inspiring and one of the finest leaders our country has ever seen," he tweeted.

Besides them, chief ministers of several states also remembered Swaraj on her death anniversary.

"Humble tributes to an exceptional orator, a committed and a compassionate leader, Smt. Sushma Swaraj ji on her punyatithi," Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.

Remembering Sushma Swaraj, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu tweeted, "A prolific orator, an exemplary Parliamentarian, a compassionate human being who devoted her whole life for public service and to protect interest of India. On her Punyatithi, I fondly remember former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj Ji."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Sushma Swaraj was "one of the finest parliamentarians and orators of India."

"She served the people in various roles from an advocate to a minister of Haryana, Delhi CM, Leader of Opposition & Cabinet Minister in Union Govt. My tributes to her on her death anniversary," he wrote.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Tributes to former Delhi CM Smt. Sushma Swaraj ji on her death anniversary."

