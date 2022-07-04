Union Minister RCP Singh has not joined BJP: Sushil Modi

There was speculation about RCP Singh's next course of action after JD-U top brass denied him Rajya Sabha ticket despite being the minister from the party's quota

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday denied reports that Union Minister and senior JD(U) leader RCP Singh has joined the saffron party.

Taking to Twitter, senior BJP leader from Bihar Sushil Modi said that RCP Singh was in Hyderabad to attend a government programme.

This comes after BJP's two-day national executive meeting concluded in Hyderabad on Sunday.

"This news is completely misleading that RCP Singh has joined BJP at the party's national executive meeting. He came to Hyderabad for a government programme and was welcomed by BJP workers at the airport who were already present there," Sushil Modi tweeted.

There was speculation about Singh's next course of action after JD(U) top brass denied him Rajya Sabha ticket despite being the minister from the party's quota, PTI reported.

According to BJP sources, Singh was just welcomed by the party workers at the Hyderabad airport as a Union Steel Minister and an NDA ally.

He came to Hyderabad to attend the parliamentary committee meeting of his ministry, the sources added.

(With inputs from PTI)

