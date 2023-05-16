Union Minister Nitin Gadkari receives death threat over phone, probe on
Sources familiar with the matter said that the minister's office immediately alerted the Delhi Police about the threat and an investigation is underway
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari received a death threat on Monday evening over a phone call. The call was made to his official residence in Delhi.
Sources familiar with the matter said that the minister’s office immediately alerted the Delhi Police about the threat and an investigation is underway.
The police have not disclosed the nature of the threat yet. “Details are being verified, and a probe is underway,” officials said.
Meanwhile, security measures have been heightened while law enforcement officers actively work to find the source of the threat and ensure the minister’s threat.
The latest incident has become the second such threat Gadkari has received this year. In January, the minister’s residence and office in Maharashtra received similar threats. The man was later identified as a man imprisoned in Karnataka’s Belgavi.
Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar had then said, “Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was being threatened from jail. The caller is a notorious gangster and murder accused Jayesh Kantha, who is imprisoned in Belagavi jail. He threatened Gadkari’s office by using the phone illegally inside the jail.”
