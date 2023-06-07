Union Cabinet approves higher MSP for Kharif crops for 2023-24 marketing season
Highest increase in MSP was in moong by 10.4 per cent at Rs 8,558 per quintal for 2023-23 crop year, as against Rs 7,755 per quintal in the previous year. The MSP for paddy has been hiked by Rs 143 to Rs 2,183 per quintal
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved higher Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Kharif (summer) crops for marketing season 2023-24. The decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by prime minister Narendra Modi.
Briefing media, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal said: “In agriculture, we have been fixing MSP from time to time based on the recommendations of the CACP (Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices). The increase in MSP of kharif crops for this year is highest compared to the previous years.”
The MSP for paddy has been hiked by Rs 143 to Rs 2,183 per quintal for the 2023-24 crop year (July-June) in order to encourage farmers to bring more area under the crop and boost their income.
Farmers will benefit from the increase in the MSP at a time when the retail inflation is on a declining trend, he added.
Goyal added that the MSP of common grade variety of paddy has been increased by Rs 143 to Rs 2,183 per quintal for the 2023-24 crop year, from Rs 2,040 in the previous year.
The support price of ‘A’ grade variety of paddy has been hiked by Rs 163 to Rs 2,203 per quintal from Rs 2,060, he said.
Paddy is the main kharif crop, the sowing of which normally begins with the onset of southwest monsoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected a normal monsoon for the June-September period despite the evolving El Nino conditions.
The monsoon has missed its onset date of June 1 in Kerala.
With inputs from agencies
