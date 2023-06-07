India

Union Cabinet approves extension of metro rail connectivity from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the entire elevated metro line covering 28.5 kilometres. The project will cost Rs 5,452 crore and expected to be completed in four years.

FP Staff June 07, 2023 15:41:27 IST
Representative Image- PTI

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved metro connectivity from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City in Gurugram with a spur line to Dwarka Expressway.

Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal said the project will cost Rs 5,452 crore.

The entire metro line covering 28.5 kilometres will be elevated and the project is expected to be completed in four years.

The total completion cost of the project will be Rs.5,452 crore.  This will be a standard gauge line of 1435 mm (5 ft 8.5 inches).  The entire project will be elevated.  The spur from Basai village has been provided for connectivity to the depot.

The project is proposed to be completed in four years from the date of sanction of the Project and is to be implemented by Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) which will be set up as a 50:50 Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Government of India and Government of Haryana after sanction order is issued.

Updated Date: June 07, 2023 15:49:45 IST

