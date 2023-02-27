Union Budget focused on providing last mile facilities to tribals, rural areas: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke highly of the 2023-24 Union Budget, also called the ‘Amrit Kaal’ Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He emphasized on how the budget will help India reach the “last mile”.

PM Modi also emphasized on the growth of the tribal community, digital learning in schools and workshops for more knowledge on start-ups. “If we start workshops for start-ups and digital marketing in schools, it will provide great benefit to our tribal community. When children pass out of Eklavya Model Residential Schools, they’ll know how to promote tribal product of their region and how to do their online branding,” he said.

PM Modi’s remarks came during a webinar on “Reaching the Last Mile” that he addressed on Monday. “There is a need to take the mantra of Reaching The Last Mile to the last mile in the tribal areas and rural areas in India,” he noted.

Highlighting the importance of good governance, the Prime Minister said, “The most essential condition for the success of any government work or project is good governance. When work is measurable and constantly monitored, it is natural that you can meet goals set within a timeframe and get desired results.”

Earlier, it took decades for vaccines to reach far-off places in the country, he noted. “Crores of children especially in rural and tribal belts had to wait for years for vaccines,” he said.

The prime minister lauded the Centre for resorting to modern ways and not having an old approach. “Had we worked with the old approach, India would have taken several more decades for full vaccination coverage,” he said.

“When the coronavirus pandemic arrived in India, the new system benefitted us in taking vaccines to far-off places. I believe good governance played a big role that made the last mile delivery possible,” he concluded.

