Union Budget focused on providing last mile facilities to tribals, rural areas: PM Modi
During a webinar on 'Reaching the Last Mile', PM Narendra Modi also emphasized on the growth of the tribal community, digital learning in schools and workshops for more knowledge on start-ups
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke highly of the 2023-24 Union Budget, also called the ‘Amrit Kaal’ Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He emphasized on how the budget will help India reach the “last mile”.
PM Modi also emphasized on the growth of the tribal community, digital learning in schools and workshops for more knowledge on start-ups. “If we start workshops for start-ups and digital marketing in schools, it will provide great benefit to our tribal community. When children pass out of Eklavya Model Residential Schools, they’ll know how to promote tribal product of their region and how to do their online branding,” he said.
PM Modi’s remarks came during a webinar on “Reaching the Last Mile” that he addressed on Monday. “There is a need to take the mantra of Reaching The Last Mile to the last mile in the tribal areas and rural areas in India,” he noted.
Highlighting the importance of good governance, the Prime Minister said, “The most essential condition for the success of any government work or project is good governance. When work is measurable and constantly monitored, it is natural that you can meet goals set within a timeframe and get desired results.”
Earlier, it took decades for vaccines to reach far-off places in the country, he noted. “Crores of children especially in rural and tribal belts had to wait for years for vaccines,” he said.
The prime minister lauded the Centre for resorting to modern ways and not having an old approach. “Had we worked with the old approach, India would have taken several more decades for full vaccination coverage,” he said.
“When the coronavirus pandemic arrived in India, the new system benefitted us in taking vaccines to far-off places. I believe good governance played a big role that made the last mile delivery possible,” he concluded.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’: As world looks at India for leadership, how New Delhi should set its course
India is now at the cusp of history. 75 years after independence, it is now in a position to set the global agenda and take the lead. More importantly, instead of imposing its agenda and ideas on the world, it is the world which is seeking India out, recognising its power and influence
Budget 2023: Proposals offer a compassionate note for middle class
By investing in infrastructure, which lays the foundation for manufacturing, government has employed a long-term strategy
George Soros and the Prince: A cautionary tale of the Foreign Hand
Billionaire George Soros is a known India and Modi-baiter. Out of the blue he is worried about Indian democracy, about PM Modi’s role and how he is bound to get weaker