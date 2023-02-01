Smokers, cigarette smoking is injurious to wealth
In her Budget 2023 speech, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced 16% increase in custom duty on cigarettes
New Delhi: The Indian government has increased custom duty on cigarettes by 16 per cent, the decision was made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget 2023 on Wednesday.
Budget 2023 tabled in the Indian parliament announced a 16 per cent hike in National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) on cigarettes, which will make smoking more expensive.
The rise comes after a gap of two years, before which there had been no change in the cigarette taxation for the last couple of years. Smokers in India were hoping it would continue, but their hopes were dashed after today’s announcement.
Cigarette smokers in India
A July 2022 report by the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World (FSFW), a foundation that aims to end smoking, said that there are there are 267 million tobacco users in India.
It also said India is the second largest tobacco users in the world after China.
The report further stated that approximately 100 million people aged 15 and older currently smoke tobacco (cigarettes and bidis), while around 200 million people aged 15 and older use smokeless tobacco.
Tobacco use is significantly higher among men (42.4 per cent) versus women (14.2 per cent), the report added.
When new cigarette price will come into effect?
If you are a chain smoker or addicted to cigarette, make sure you have a good bank balance or can quickly develop habit to cut on smoking.
Smoking cigarette will now just not affect your lungs but also will burn hole in your pocket.
The cost of cigarettes or the new increased price is expected to go up as early as Thursday (2 February).
Smokers abuzz social media
Soon after the decision was announced by Sitharaman, social media was inundated with jokes and memes, people expressing their reaction to the government’s decision.
A user called the decision “one of the best proposals” in the Budget 2023.
One of the best proposals in the Budget 2023 I feel.#UnionBudget2023 #cigarettes pic.twitter.com/yaoPhVJIhp
— Neel Jain (@neeljainn1) February 1, 2023
no hike in bidi? its already cheap though 1rs only... #cigarettes https://t.co/cbQTogb2Q8
— a1med (@ranveer03243609) February 1, 2023
Jitne #cigarettes ke rate badh rhe
Gold Flake ka ek ek drag sunar ki dukan pr milega pic.twitter.com/UsL8jKnBqd
— Blazing Ice (@Fard_e_ahaan) February 1, 2023
ITC after every budget #cigarettes #itc #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/Wp4Ovh3WdQ
— Political tweets (@_politicaltwits) February 1, 2023
After #cigarettes price hike👀
All smokers right now 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/8RFAVw67y8
— Ajay (everything hindi) (@EverythingAjay) February 1, 2023
Indian smokers covering up the ground after watching the increased custom duty implemented on #cigarettes #Budget2023 #incometax pic.twitter.com/W4pjnLJBdX
— Membooda (@memebooda) February 1, 2023
Cigarette smokers listening to budget waiting to know if prices have increased again.#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/hzMryjxvad
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 1, 2023
Chain smokers stocking up cigarettes before union budget 2023#budget2023 pic.twitter.com/IloYt6PvsZ
— ʀΣᴅᴍᴀɴ (@rdt309) February 1, 2023
Cigarette smokers after every budget: pic.twitter.com/GiLYCjMT2U
— زماں (@Delhiite_) February 1, 2023
#बजट2023 #cigarettes pic.twitter.com/NRUfbuCJnv
— हिमांशु ठाकुर (@0ht65) February 1, 2023
Apart from cigarettes, basic custom duties on gold bars and kitchen electric chimneys have also been increased.
Imitation jewellery, imported toys, and electric vehicle imports are going to get expensive after Budget 2023 announcement.
Mobile phones and TV sets manufactured in India will get cheaper.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Who turned up to watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman present the Budget?
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter and relatives sat in the Lok Sabha visitor gallery on Wednesday as she presented the Union Budget for 2023-24. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present, with other Rajya Sabha members, who were seen taking notes
Just after Budget 2023 announcement, Sensex zooms over 1,200 points, sheds almost half late afternoon
The 30-share BSE barometer zoomed 1,223.54 points or 2 per cent to its intra-day high of 60,773.44. The broader NSE Nifty jumped 310.05 points or 1.75 per cent to 17,972.20
Indian economy has grown to world's 5th largest from 10th in 9 years: FM Sitharaman
Highlighting the numerous achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government since 2014, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the per capita income has more than doubled to Rs 1.97 lakh