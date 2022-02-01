Union Budget 2022: How to download budget documents through ‘Union Budget Mobile App’
The Union Budget App is available for download on Apple’s iOS App Store and Android’s Google Play Store
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. It is now available on the Union Budget Mobile App for the general public. Those who are interested can have hassle-free access to Budget documents on their devices once they download the ‘Union Budget Mobile App’.
This Union Budget App is available for download on Apple’s iOS App Store and Android’s Google Play Store. Through this app, both the Members of Parliament (MPs) as well as the general public will be able to access the budget documents.
How to download Union Government Budget App for Apple’s iOS:
Step 1: Visit the Apple App Store and search for application “Union Budget App”
Step 2: First and foremost, check the initials of the app and also the developer's name
Step 3: Once these are located, download the application
How to download Union Government Budget App for Android:
Step 1: Visit the Google Play Store and search for "Union Budget"
Step 2: Search for the official application that comes with a blue-coloured logo. It will also have the name "Union Budget" on it
Step 3: In the list of results, search for the app that matches the name as well as the developer’s name
Step 4: After noticing the application, click on the name and tap on the install button
Step 5: Within a few seconds, the app will get downloaded
People should note that the Union Budget App is compatible on Android with Android v5.0 and above.
The Union Budget Mobile App is available in two languages - English and Hindi. It is also said to have a user-friendly feature that will allow and support users to search, print, bidirectional scrolling, download, zoom in or out documents as well as external links.
Apart from the registered mobile app, all important budget documents will be available for download on the Union Budget Web Portal at www.indiabudget.gov.in.
For the unversed, the ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ was introduced on 23 January 2021.
