Union Budget 2022: E-passport with embedded chip to be rolled out for ease in international travel, says Nirmala Sitharaman 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that e-passports will be rolled out from next year onwards for the convenience of the citizens. In her 2022-23 Budget speech on Tuesday, the finance minister added that these passports will have embedded electronic chips and futuristic technology.

At present, passports are issued to the public in printed booklets. The chips in the e-passports will contain security-related data encoded on it.

Reports quoting officials suggest that the e-passports will use radio-frequency identification and biometrics. They will also be in line with the international travel rules.

The personal particulars of the individual applying for e-passport would be digitally signed and stored in the electronic chip embedded in it. The e-passport is also expected to help smooth passage through immigration posts globally.

According to a Livemint report, the Ministry of External Affairs had earlier asserted that they have initiated talks with 'India Security Press' over the project of issuing e-passports to public. “We propose to pursue the manufacture of e-passports on priority so that a new passport booklet with advanced security features can be rolled out in the near future,” External Affairs minister S Jaishankar had said.

Here are the key features of the e-passport to be issued from next year:

The next generation e-passport will have electronic chip with security details

The e-passport will have secure biometric data like fingerprints

It will also facilitate global smooth passage thought immigration posts

The e-passports will be produced at India Security Press situated in Nashik

