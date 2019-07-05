Associate Sponsor

Budget 2019
Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: Sitharaman promises water to all households by 2024 amid looming potable water crisisRs 100 lakh crore to be invested in infrastructure sector over next five years, says Nirmala SitharamanNirmala Sitharaman proposes easing of angel funding for start-ups No income tax burden for people earning upto Rs 5 lakh per annumRegulation authority over housing finance sector to be returned from National Housing Bank to RBI, says Nirmala Sitharaman

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Union Budget 2019: BharatNet targetting internet connectivity in local bodies in every Panchayat to bridge rural urban digital divide

India tech2 News Staff Jul 05, 2019 12:38:31 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a new target for BharatNet, a project aimed at providing internet connectivity in every Panchayat.

Sitharaman said that under the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA), BharatNet would be targeting internet connectivity in local bodies in every Panchayat in India. This activity is expected to be speeded up under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF).  PMGDISHA is part of the government's Digital India program.

Union Budget 2019: BharatNet targetting internet connectivity in local bodies in every Panchayat to bridge rural urban digital divide

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. (Pic courtesy: Rajya Sabha TV)

The government hopes to speed up the process of bridging the gap between the rural-urban digital divide with this.

According to Sitharama, over 2 crore rural Indians have so far been made digitally literate thanks to BharatNet. The government hopes to cover as many as 6 crore households as part of PMGDISHA.

The Minister also announced that 35 crore LED bulbs would be distributed under the Ujala Yojana.

 

Follow LIVE Updates on Union Budget 2019 here

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2019 12:38:31 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Union Budget 2019 Live TV



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores