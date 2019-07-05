Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman breaks briefcase tradition, carries copy of Budget wrapped in a red bag

Union Budget 2019 LATEST Updates: In a departure from the norm, Nirmala Sitharaman is seen carrying a red bag with the Budget instead of a briefcase.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has handed over a copy of the Union Budget to the President.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reached her office at the Finance Ministry. She will deliver the keenly watched Budget statement at 11 am in Lok Sabha
A mini-stimulus to take the economy out of five-year low alongside giving some tax relief to common man may be on the cards, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman does a tightrope walk balancing the needs of the economy and fiscal constraints in her maiden Budget.
When India's first full-time Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her maiden Union Budget 2019 on Friday at 11 am in the Parliament, she will also be facing huge challenges ahead with the country staring at the worst unemployment crisis in the past 45 years.
The Finance Minister will also be under pressure to spend more to revive the slowing economy while finding out resources for welfare schemes.
Sitharaman will begin her Budget speech at 11 am. Doordarshan will live telecast Budget 2019 and it will also be available on the Youtube channel.
This is the first Budget to be presented under the Narendra Modi 2.0 government after it was re-elected to power following the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Sitharaman, who earlier held the portfolios of commerce and defence ministries in the previous Modi government, will have to find resources for welfare schemes declared by the Narendra Modi government, including Rs 87,000 crore ($12.6 billion) for a new measure to support farmers.
Above all, she will have to do all this while keeping the fiscal deficit below 3.4 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
The Economic Survey 2019 will be tabled today (Thursday), a day before the Union Budget is presented in the Parliament.
The Economic Survey has been prepared by the new Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and is slated to be presented around noon to both the Houses of the Parliament.
The Economic Survey can be downloaded in the PDF format through this link: http://mofapp.nic.in:8080/economicsurvey/. It will be uploaded once it is presented.
The newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2019-20 on July 5 in the Lok Sabha. She will become the second woman to present the Budget in the Indian parliament. In 1970-71, the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi took the portfolio of the Finance Minister after Moraji Desai resigned. But Sitharaman does hold the distinction of being the first independent female finance minister of India as Indira Gandhi was also the prime minister of the country at the time she handled the finance portfolio.
The main thing to watch out is whether Sitharaman's budget statement will be reformist in real sense. Will it offer a solid blueprint to investors sufficient to break some of the long-standing bottlenecks in the economy including reduntant land/labour laws? Difficulty in acquiring land and labour have been acting as a hurdle preventing significant pick up in factory output. Also, will the minister spell out government's intent to bring back private investments in a big way that have been missing for a while now? Government can't shoulder the onus of fuelling economic growth forever without private participation, that's clear.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
09:20 (IST)
09:13 (IST)
09:09 (IST)
MoS Finance, Anurag Thakur offers prayers before Union Budget 2019 is released
09:07 (IST)
Why is Budget being presented in July?
It is a tradition that when a new government is elected, the Parliament convenes for the Budget Session and the newly-sworn in Finance Minister presents his or her Budget outlook for the first year till February 1, when the next full year Budget. The 17th Lok Sabha's first session started on June 17.
09:00 (IST)
09:00 (IST)
Why is 'halwa ceremony' held ahead of Budget presentation significant?
The Budget Halwa ceremony takes place ahead of the full-fledged budget every year at the Finance Ministry office in North Block. The event is presided over by the Finance Minister. The Budget Halwa ceremony event marks the beginning of the publication of the general Budget-related documents. The dish is then served to the finance ministry staff.
But the ceremony also marks the start of Budget Quarantine process. As Finance Ministry officials sit down to prepare confidential Budget papers, visitors and mediapersons don’t get the regular access to the ministry office. The ministry is guarded by Delhi police officials, Intelligence Bureau officials and paramilitary troopers.
After the ceremony, more than 100 staffers of the Finance Ministry stay in Budget Printing Press till finance minister's speech is over.
08:39 (IST)
08:29 (IST)
08:18 (IST)
How the Union Budget is prepared?
The Narendra Modi 2.0 government is all set to present the 2019 Union Budget in a few hours. But do you know how is a Union Budget prepared?
08:12 (IST)
07:50 (IST)
07:47 (IST)
07:41 (IST)
What does the Economic Survey of India say?
The pre-Budget Economic Survey tabled in Parliament yesterday said that India's economic growth will rebound from a five-year low this year, but would need a huge boost in spending and reforms to accelerate higher rate of expansion to double the economy's size to $5 trillion by 2024-25. Here are five key takeaways from it.
07:22 (IST)
When and where to watch Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech live?
Mirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2019 in the Parliament and deliver her maiden Budget speech at 11 am on Friday.
To receive Budget 2019 highlights, important takeaways, new scheme announcements and political reactions surrounding the Budget 2019, viewers can follow the liveblog of Firstpost. It will also provide a comprehensive income calculator, where you will be able to check your estimated income tax or personal tax. Firstpost will also present live coverage of the Budget news, views and analysis.
CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE COVERAGE OF BUDGET 2019
Alternatively, viewers can tune in to the Lok Sabha TV channel or can stream the House proceedings live on loksabhatv.nic.in
07:14 (IST)
07:11 (IST)
07:07 (IST)
07:05 (IST)
