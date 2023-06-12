Uniform Civil Code 'Suraksha Kavach' for respect and safety of all religions, says RSS leader Indresh Kumar

RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Monday said that Uniform Civil Code is a ‘Suraksha Kavach’ for respect and safety of all religions and people should welcome the proposed legislation rather than getting jittery about it.

“Uniform Civil Code should be developed as one nation, one people and one law. We have assured in all questions that it is not anti-muslim or anti-Islamic. It is a ‘Suraksha Kavach’ for the respect and safety of all religions… We must not get jittery and welcome it,” said the RSS leader while addressing the media in Bhopal.

#WATCH | Bhopal, MP: Uniform Civil Code should be developed as one nation, one people & one law. We have assured in all questions that it is not anti-muslim or anti-Islamic. It is a ‘Suraksha Kavach’ for the respect & safety of all religions…We must not get jittery & welcome… pic.twitter.com/IISula7JlK — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 12, 2023

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) calls for the formulation of one law for India, which would be applicable to all religious communities in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption. The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution, which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

The issue has been at the center of political narrative and debate for over a century and a priority agenda for the BJP which has been pushing for the legislation in Parliament. The saffron party was the first to promise the implementation of UCC if it comes to power and the issue was part of its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto.

Talking about ‘love jihad’, Kumar said that the RSS condemns the fraud and violence in the name of love.

“If you hide your identity from your partner is it love or cheating? Today love is being maligned. India was, is and will remain the land of love. Murder and conversion are happening in the name of love and people have called it love jihad. We condemn fraud and violence in the name of love,” said Kumar.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh | If you hide your identity from your partner is it love or cheating? Today love is being maligned. India was, is and will remain the land of love. Murder and conversion are happening in the name of love and people have called it love jihad. We… pic.twitter.com/dBPXsfCzld — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 12, 2023

With inputs from agencies

