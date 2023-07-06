Unexplained cash seized from two Kerala men raises suspicions of terror funding

The Income Tax Department and the Special Cell of the Delhi Police are currently interrogating two individuals from Kerala after they were apprehended with ₹86 lakh in cash.

Authorities suspect that this unaccounted money may be linked to terror funding. The incident took place on Tuesday when the two suspects, residents of Kozhikode district in Kerala, were stopped while riding a scooter near Matka Peer on Mathura Road at approximately 7.45 p.m.

Upon inspection, law enforcement discovered that the individuals were carrying ₹85.87 lakh in bundles of ₹500 notes packed inside their shoulder bags.

As per Hemant Tiwari, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police in New Delhi, the suspects failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the origin of the cash.

Consequently, they are currently undergoing questioning by the Income Tax Department and the Special Cell, although no arrests have been made at this time.

