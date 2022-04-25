Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, five workers feared trapped

In recent times, the Delhi-NCR region has experienced several instances of building collapse

An under-construction building in New Delhi's Satya Niketan area collapsed on Monday, news agency ANI reported. Supposedly, five labours are trapped under the building. After receiving the information, six fire tenders rushed to the spot to run the rescue operation.

The house was under repairing procedure when it fell in. Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg told PTI that they received an emergency call at around 1:24 pm about a house collapse in Satya Niketan building no 173. In no time, six fire tenders were sent to the spot for the rescue operation.

A rescue operation is underway at Satya Niketan where an under-construction building collapsed. pic.twitter.com/DAE7cCcq64 — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan stated that they had issued a notice on 31 March asserting that the house was in a danger zone. But the owner of the house kept repairing it. Suryan doubted that two to three workers were trapped inside the building.

Delhi | It was someone's house who wanted to get it repaired. We had pasted a notice on March 31 that the building is in danger zone. We also intimated the police, SDM on April 14. As per my knowledge, 2-3 people are trapped inside: Mukesh Suryan, SDMC Mayor pic.twitter.com/hMgFeoB8LX — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

A month ago, three workers got injured when another under-construction building collapsed near Kashmere Gate in New Delhi. According to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) North Sagar Singh Kalsi, except for eight who were rescued initially, 25 others also got stuck under the debris. Later, all of them were evacuated by the residents.

In recent times, the Delhi-NCR region has experienced several instances of building collapse. On 10 February, a mishap took place in a flat in the 18-storey Tower D of Chintels Paradiso where the ceiling of the sixth-floor flat collapsed causing the death of two people. As per reports, renovation work was going on when the incident occurred.

