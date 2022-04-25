Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, five workers feared trapped
In recent times, the Delhi-NCR region has experienced several instances of building collapse
An under-construction building in New Delhi's Satya Niketan area collapsed on Monday, news agency ANI reported. Supposedly, five labours are trapped under the building. After receiving the information, six fire tenders rushed to the spot to run the rescue operation.
#BREAKING | #Delhi | House collapses in Satya Niketan area. One person rescued.
The house was under repairing procedure when it fell in. Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg told PTI that they received an emergency call at around 1:24 pm about a house collapse in Satya Niketan building no 173. In no time, six fire tenders were sent to the spot for the rescue operation.
South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan stated that they had issued a notice on 31 March asserting that the house was in a danger zone. But the owner of the house kept repairing it. Suryan doubted that two to three workers were trapped inside the building.
A month ago, three workers got injured when another under-construction building collapsed near Kashmere Gate in New Delhi. According to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) North Sagar Singh Kalsi, except for eight who were rescued initially, 25 others also got stuck under the debris. Later, all of them were evacuated by the residents.
In recent times, the Delhi-NCR region has experienced several instances of building collapse. On 10 February, a mishap took place in a flat in the 18-storey Tower D of Chintels Paradiso where the ceiling of the sixth-floor flat collapsed causing the death of two people. As per reports, renovation work was going on when the incident occurred.
