Unanimously work to get India in top 10 sporting nations in world: Anurag Thakur to sports ministry officials

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday chaired the two-day national conference of Ministers of Youth Affairs and Sports that took off in Kevadia in Gujarat

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday chaired the two-day national conference of Ministers of Youth Affairs and Sports that took off in Kevadia in Gujarat.

Speaking at the event, the Union minister urged the dignitaries to make the most of the two-day meeting, calling upon them to use the occasion as a knowledge-sharing platform and bring to the fore best practices of every state so as to build a unified approach to strengthen the sports ecosystem of the country.

"There are several common issues that all states face when trying to develop sports and there are some common solutions that can be found through deliberations. I urge each one of you to actively participate in this forum and work in a unified manner to help India attain the position of being the Top 10 sporting nations in the world," Thakur said.

The conference aims at bringing together representatives of all states for two days of deliberations, discussions and sharing of best practices was attended by Ministers of Sports and Youth from 15 states and senior officials of the state department of 33 states and union territories.

Minister of State for Sports of Youth Services of Gujarat, Harsh Rameshkumar Sanghvi also addressed the gathering. Welcoming the dignitaries from all over the country to Kevadia, he said: "Each of us present here today have come to represent a particular state. We may have different issues, different strengths and different ideologies. But I am sure that when the conference is concluded, at the end of the two days, we will be ready to work as one team - Team India so that our country performs as a whole at international platforms."

Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary Sports, Government of India and Sanjay Kumar, Secretary Youth Affairs, Government of India were also present at the Conclave, besides senior officials from the Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.