Unable to repay debt, Mumbai man fakes own kidnapping to extort money from father
The man was located within a span of 12 hours, and during questioning, he confessed to orchestrating his own kidnapping to extract money from his father
A man aged 27, hailing from Mumbai, was arrested for allegedly fabricating his own kidnapping and demanding ransom from his family in order to repay his debt, according to the police.
The individual involved has been identified as Jitendra Joshi, as stated by the Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajay Bansal.
DCP Ajay Bansal, according to ANI, said, “Jitendra Joshi, a 27-year-old man, staged his own kidnapping and demanded a ransom from his family to settle his outstanding debt.”
Related Articles
Joshi’s wife received a WhatsApp call where she was informed about her husband’s kidnapping and was threatened to pay a ransom of Rs 5 lakhs.
The family of the accused promptly alerted the police, leading to an investigation being initiated.
Joshi was located within a span of 12 hours, and during questioning, he confessed to orchestrating his own kidnapping to extract money from his father.
The police have arrested the accused, who has been sent to police custody until 3 June by the court. Further inquiries into the case are currently underway.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
When Paul, Nico turned stylists
New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Sahara Force India drivers Paul di Resta and Nico Hulkenberg turned stylists Tuesday when they handpicked clothes to dress models at a store of team's clothing partner, Hackett London.
Apple set to reveal mini iPad
London, Oct 23 (IANS) Apple Inc was set to reveal its latest blockbuster product - a mini tablet - in San Jose, US, a media report said Tuesday.
MBA grad in Mumbai kidnaps, kills cousin to pay-off lost IPL bet
An MBA graduate in Mumbai kidnapped and later killed his 13-year-old cousin to try and pay back a Rs 30 lakh IPL bet that he had lost.